Rahul Vaidya’s Twitter session crashed by girlfriend Disha Parmar, asks ‘why did you chop that beard?’ 

As singer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya returned from South Africa after the show wrapped up, he held an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter with his fans. The former Bigg Boss contestant tweeted, “Today at 4 pm let’s do #askRKV .. send me all the AVs & edits that uall want me to see. See you, will try and do many questions.”

During the AMA, Rahul fielded questions on his work, personal life and upcoming projects. One fan wanted to see more of his music videos, to which Rahul replied, “Loads of work to be done. Have to shoot 3 songs. So very soon.” The singer was also asked about his KKK 11 experience; describing it as hectic and tough, Rahul answered, “Uffff … yaar mat poocho. It’s a very tough and a hectic show. But what an experience!” Vaidya also revealed his favourite contestant from the reality show, and said it’s Vishal Singh.

Sure! She is cute. Saada kutta is kutta only not Tommy. 😃😃 https://t.co/5Qm2inXIbp — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

Ladylove and actor Disha Parmar also made an appearance in Rahul Vaidya’s AMA. Disha tweeted, “Any specific reason why you chopped that beard? RahulVaidyaSpeaks.” Rahul tried pacifying Disha by saying that it’s a beard, and will soon grow back. “Disha ………….. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi. I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so … ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef (Disha, it is just a beard. Will grow back. I wanted to change my look, look like I’m still 20. It’s my beard but the whole world seems to have a problem with why I shaved it off),” he joked.

Disha ………….. beard hi hai phir aa jayegi 😅 I wanted to a change in look. N I wanted to look 20 so … ufff beard meri aur duniya ko takleef 😅🤪 https://t.co/yCHqcYTXAJ — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan hope u don’t mind me doing dabangg 3 😛😀 https://t.co/GuiMboUhUt — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) June 22, 2021

At one point, he was asked about featuring in Marathi films. A fan asked, “When we will be able to see you in Marathi industry? Marathi audience is waiting.” To which Rahul simply replied, “Whenever they call me.” The artiste was also asked whether he would be open to collaborating with former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Rahul responded in the affirmative and tweeted, “Sure! She is cute. Saada kutta is kutta only not Tommy.”

He also expressed his desire to work with Jasmin Bhasin and wrote, “Would love to work with Bunty.” Jasmin’s partner Aly Goni and Rahul Vadiya are close friends. He added in another tweet that he is waiting to finish his quarantine so that he and Disha Parmar can go on a double date with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Rahul’s film connection cropped up another time during the AMA when a fan shared a ‘Dabangg’ poster featuring Rahul and Disha, in the roles of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, respectively. Rahul responded to the said edit and wrote, “Bhai, @BeingSalmanKhan, hope u don’t mind me doing Dabangg 3.”

Rahul Vadiya, who was last seen in Colors’ Bigg Boss 14, will soon feature in yet another reality show of the channel, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.