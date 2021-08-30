Disha Parmar calls husband Rahul Vaidya ‘lucky charm’: ‘I was on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 sets 15 days after wedding’

Actor Disha Parmar will reunite with Nakuul Mehta for the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, where the duo are playing the popular characters Ram and Priya. The previous season saw Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar take on the roles.

Disha, who just got married to singer and Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya, reveals that she was on sets just 15 days after her marriage. When asked about how she manages her personal and professional life, she told SpotBoyE, “The secret is actually my husband. I will give him all the credit in the world. I keep telling him that as soon as we got married I got this show. So, you are very lucky for me. I think it’s because of him that I am able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. He’s been so supportive. Within like 15 days of our marriage, I was on sets. He has been so encouraging. I cannot thank my husband enough for this. He is the secret that everything can be managed.”

As this is her first show after tying the knot, Disha feels that she will be able to understand the nuances of her character better, as the show celebrates the essence of marriage. “I think the experiences that I have had and the emotions that I feel now as a person, will definitely help me in portraying the character of Priya better. Though I am personally very different from Priya, I can relate to her,” Disha added.

Considering that there are rather big shoes to fill, Disha admits that it is a bit of a pressure. ” I think it’s going to be challenging to step into their shoes because they have left really massive shoes to fill in. Both of them are such fabulous actors and I, personally, have grown up and loved watching them, especially in Bade Acche Lagte Hain. It’s a bit of pressure.”

She added, “Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is a story with different people in the current times with different mindset and varied challenges. However, the essence remains the same. So, we are not trying to copy them but I know comparisons will happen and I really hope and wish that people will see the show and try to accept us, too. Because we have put our heart in it, too. Just fingers crossed.”

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta had previously worked together in the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and their chemistry as Aditya-Pankhuri remains popular even today.