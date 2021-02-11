Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Bigg Boss 14

Fans of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, gear up for a very big surprise. As per sources, Disha is set to enter Bigg Boss 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Rahul.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that Disha was originally set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as Rahul’s connection. However, the actor wasn’t keen on being in the show, and even felt that her presence might weaken Rahul’s game. While the singer welcomed good friend Toshi Sabri as his connection, Disha will surprise him with a romantic date on Valentine’s Day.

“Disha has been in touch with the creatives for a long time. She has put across her terms and conditions, as she doesn’t want to be a part of the game. Disha has clearly said that she will not interact with any other contestant, or be part of any task, and wants a personal space with Rahul. As a safety measure, the actor was in quarantine, and will shoot for the special date sequence during the weekend,” added the source.

During Disha Parmar’s birthday in November last year, Rahul Vaidya had proposed to her on national television. While the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actor never replied to the proposal, when Rahul’s mother entered the Bigg Boss house, she confirmed that the family has already started the wedding preparation.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14, Rahul spoke about Disha with indianexpress.com. Refuting claims of dating her, the Indian Idol finalist even mentioned that he would be open to finding love if it happens on the show. “Disha is a very dear and close friend like many others. It’s just that when you are seen with a popular face, people automatically start talking. I have so many other female friends, but I never bothered to clarify it. Honestly, I would be the first one to announce if I ever fall in love. In the Bigg Boss house, well, dil ke taar joodne chaiye. If that happens, I am all game for it. But I will never fake a romance just for the sake of it,” the singer had shared.