dipika kakar wins bigg boss 12

Dipika Kakar has won the twelfth season of Bigg Boss 12. She was announced as the winner by the host of the show Salman Khan. The final battle for the winner’s title was between Dipika and her ‘bhai’ Sreesanth. The former cricketer ended up at the second position and Deepak Thakur walked away with the briefcase of money. Romil Choudhary and Karanvir Bohra got evicted earlier in the finale.

Early in the show, Dipika formed a close bond with former cricketer Sreesanth. She called him her brother and stood by him in thick and thin. Her relationship with Sreesanth was often questioned as many thought it was her strategy to stay strong in the show. But Dipika didn’t let anyone’s comments affect her relationship with Sree and continued to support him.

While entering the show, Dipika shared her strategy for the show. She told indianexpress.com, “I am going to completely be myself and react to things as I would in real life. If I get upset or angry, I wouldn’t hold myself back. There won’t be any character portrayal but only the real Dipika. I think there’s a responsibility that I have towards my fans, and they would not like me to wear a mask on the show.”

Dipika maintained the image of a simpleton during her stay inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. She didn’t get into any major fights. The actor was even tagged as the most dignified woman by host Salman Khan. Living up to her image of an ideal ‘bahu’, the actor tried to be the kitchen queen and looked a little insecure when Megha Dhade tried to take over the kitchen.

Before entering Bigg Boss 12, Dipika won millions of hearts with her act as Simar. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 7. Later, she made an appearance with Shoaib Ibrahim on Nach Baliye 8 where the latter proposed to her for marriage. Dipika married Shoaib earlier this year. After quitting Sasural Simar Ka, she made cameo appearances on television and also made her debut in Bollywood with JP Dutta’s latest film Paltan.