Dipika Kakar suffers severe back pain after first immunotherapy session: ‘Got mild fever’
In their latest YouTube vlog, Dipika Kakar reflected on the challenges of the past year and revealed that her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been under considerable stress due to the family's ongoing health challenges.
Television actor Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim have been facing a challenging time on the personal front. While Dipika is undergoing treatment for liver cancer, Shoaib’s father suffered a brain haemorrhage in the last week of May and has remained hospitalised since. Amid the ongoing health challenges, Shoaib has expressed hope that things will improve soon.
In their recent YouTube vlogs, the couple shared updates on their family’s health. Dipika spoke about experiencing back pain following her first immunotherapy session, while Shoaib revealed that his father’s speech and movement in his right leg have been affected.
Dipika Kakar health update
In her latest YouTube vlog, Dipika Kakar spoke about undergoing her first immunotherapy session in the first week of June. She said, “Last few days since papa was hospitalised have been very difficult because I also simultaneously had scans, and my immunotherapy started. As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now.”
She further added, “When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine. Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumor markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer. We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it.”
“When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well,” Dipika concluded.
Talking about Dipika Kakar’s health, Shoaib Ibrahim said in his vlog, “Dipika’s next immunotherapy is on 2nd July, and before that she will have blood tests where we will find out how much the first session has worked. Accordingly, the course of further treatment will be decided.”
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Shoaib Ibrahim’s father’s health update
Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has been hospitalised for nearly three weeks. As his condition showed signs of improvement, he was shifted out of the ICU on Friday. Sharing an update on his father’s health in a YouTube vlog, Shoaib said, “In my last vlog, I had mentioned that papa would be out of the ICU in a couple of days, but that got prolonged. He caught a mild infection; his creatinine increased. But he is fine now. He was shifted from the ICU to the ward yesterday. He slept a lot yesterday, and I got very scared because he was not responding. Papa is not able to talk like he used to before; he is not able to speak and is not in his senses. Earlier, he could say if he needed anything; now we have to gauge through his actions. We are thankful to God that he has been shifted to the room. He has become weak. His right leg’s movement has been affected, so he will take some time to heal this time.”
Dipika Kakar added, “Papa’s condition this time was really bad; the last year has been tough. The good thing is he is improving every day, but we have to be very careful now.”
On the work front, while Dipika Kakar has been focusing on her fashion brand, Shaoib Ibrahim is producing a music video soon.
Disclaimer: This article discusses serious medical conditions, including cancer treatment and post-hospitalisation recovery, and is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More