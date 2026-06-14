Dipika Kakar suffers severe back pain after first immunotherapy session: ‘Got mild fever’

Television actor Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim have been facing a challenging time on the personal front. While Dipika is undergoing treatment for liver cancer, Shoaib’s father suffered a brain haemorrhage in the last week of May and has remained hospitalised since. Amid the ongoing health challenges, Shoaib has expressed hope that things will improve soon.

In their recent YouTube vlogs, the couple shared updates on their family’s health. Dipika spoke about experiencing back pain following her first immunotherapy session, while Shoaib revealed that his father’s speech and movement in his right leg have been affected.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Dipika Kakar spoke about undergoing her first immunotherapy session in the first week of June. She said, “Last few days since papa was hospitalised have been very difficult because I also simultaneously had scans, and my immunotherapy started. As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now.”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar begins immunotherapy, won’t undergo another surgery, confirms Shoaib Ibrahim

She further added, “When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine. Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumor markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer. We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it.”

“When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well,” Dipika concluded.

Talking about Dipika Kakar’s health, Shoaib Ibrahim said in his vlog, “Dipika’s next immunotherapy is on 2nd July, and before that she will have blood tests where we will find out how much the first session has worked. Accordingly, the course of further treatment will be decided.”

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Shoaib Ibrahim’s father’s health update

Shoaib Ibrahim’s father has been hospitalised for nearly three weeks. As his condition showed signs of improvement, he was shifted out of the ICU on Friday. Sharing an update on his father’s health in a YouTube vlog, Shoaib said, “In my last vlog, I had mentioned that papa would be out of the ICU in a couple of days, but that got prolonged. He caught a mild infection; his creatinine increased. But he is fine now. He was shifted from the ICU to the ward yesterday. He slept a lot yesterday, and I got very scared because he was not responding. Papa is not able to talk like he used to before; he is not able to speak and is not in his senses. Earlier, he could say if he needed anything; now we have to gauge through his actions. We are thankful to God that he has been shifted to the room. He has become weak. His right leg’s movement has been affected, so he will take some time to heal this time.”

Dipika Kakar added, “Papa’s condition this time was really bad; the last year has been tough. The good thing is he is improving every day, but we have to be very careful now.”

On the work front, while Dipika Kakar has been focusing on her fashion brand, Shaoib Ibrahim is producing a music video soon.

Disclaimer: This article discusses serious medical conditions, including cancer treatment and post-hospitalisation recovery, and is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.