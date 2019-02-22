Shoaib Ibrahim declares himself ‘joru ka ghulam’ on first anniversary with Dipika Kakar

One of the most lovable couples of television – Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are celebrating their first anniversary today. The couple met on the sets of the television show Sasural Simar Ka and struck a close bond. After dating for many years, the actors tied the knot last year in Shoaib’s hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Shoaib and Dipika have taken a break from work and are celebrating their special day with their family and close friends in a farmhouse in Alibaug. Various fan clubs have been posting pictures from their outing on their social media page. While the boys’ gang has been having a fun time in the pool, Dipika, her sister-in-law and mother-in-law enjoyed their time by putting mehndi on their palms.

At midnight, the couple cut a cake to mark the special occasion. Giving his message loud and clear, Shoaib was seen singing “Main joru ka ghulam” to a blushing Dipika in one of the videos.

Talking about the changes in their relationship post marriage, Dipika had earlier shared with indianexpress.com, “Yes, definitely there are a lot of changes. The most important part is the feeling of belonging. It’s really beautiful but I don’t know how to define it in words. To be officially together is a great emotion. And I really carry his name with a lot of pride.”

Echoing her thoughts, Shoaib had said, “I really can’t express it in words but there’s a constant happy feeling. Now when you get late at work, you feel bad and want to rush home,”

Last year, Dipika Kakar faced some criticism for choosing to do Bigg Boss just a few months after her wedding. But the actor made it clear that it was their financial responsibility that made her stay away from Shoaib for more than three months. The couple’s sacrifice paid out well as Dipika was announced the winner of Bigg Boss 12.

While Dipika will be soon seen in mature love story opposite Karan V Grover, Shoaib recently made his Bollywood debut with Batallion 609.