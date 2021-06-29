Dipika Kakar reveals why she exited from Sasural Simar Ka 2 after just two months

Dipika Kakar, who became a household name with her character Simar from the show Sasural Simar Ka, returned for the second season of the show. However, she exited in just two months. In a new video shared on her YouTube channel, she shared the reason for her departure from the popular show.

In the clip, Dipika explained, “My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it.”

Dipika Kakar added further that there was an emotional reason for doing the show, as it became a part of an identity. “Whoever I am today, it’s all because of Colors and Sasural Simar Ka. I got the opportunity to pay back, and in life we don’t get this chance often. We need to give it our best, and I gave it my 200 percent, and I am very proud about it.” She also explained that she had been on a break, and enjoys her domestic life.

Calling herself a ‘gharelu’ person, she said, ““I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi ma’am called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty.”

Dipika ended her video by saying, “You do some things in life not for money or materialistic things but for your mental satisfaction or emotional reasons. My emotional reason was that Sasural Simar Ka made me what I am today, so now, if I can give back to the makers, I cannot refuse no matter what.”

Sasural Simar Ka ran from 2011 to 2018. The second season premiered in April, with an entirely new cast.