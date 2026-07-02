Dipika Kakar reveals her cancer battle is affecting son Ruhaan: ‘He’s emotionally fragile’

Actor Dipika Kakar, who has been battling liver cancer for over a year, recently underwent her second immunotherapy session. While sharing an update on her treatment, Dipika also opened up about the emotional impact her illness has had on her son Ruhaan.
Dipika Kakar on how her illness has emotionally affected son Ruhaan
In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update on Dipika Kakar’s health, revealing that she was set to undergo her second immunotherapy infusion. Shoaib added that he would have to leave Dipika at the hospital during the procedure and return home to be with their son Ruhaan. “Today is Dipika’s second infusion, and we are going for that. Ruhaan was also very cranky today. Over this past month, he has stayed with Dipika more. If Dipika’s infusion is done only by night, I will go back home to him,” Shoaib shared. Dipika further added, “In this one month, Ruhaan has become emotionally fragile. He saw the house empty for so many days, and that affected him. He felt very lonely. When we told him that we would go today, he was not okay. Since morning he kept insisting not to go, but we are making sure that one of us will be with him.”
A few months go, Dipika Kakar said she wasn’t able to give her son time due to her illness. In a vlog in April, Dipika said, “There are so many things going on in my mind. Due to my illness, Shoaib has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes. On the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest. ”
Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on father’s health
On Tuesday, Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was discharged from the hospital after a 37-day stay. He had been admitted on May 23 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Sharing the good news in a vlog, Shoaib said, “We are taking dad home after a month and seven days. He is better, but we have to be very careful. I am very thankful to God that Papa is going home. His right side is responsive compared to the left side.”
On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest song “Tu Saath Nahi” was released on June 29. Dipika Kakar, on the other hand, has been focusing on her apparel brand and YouTube content creation.
Disclaimer: This article reports on personal experiences with cancer treatment and the emotional impact of serious illness on families. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please consult a qualified healthcare professional or support specialist for guidance regarding medical conditions or family well-being.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More