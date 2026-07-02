Dipika Kakar reveals her cancer battle is affecting son Ruhaan: ‘He’s emotionally fragile’

Actor Dipika Kakar, who has been battling liver cancer for over a year, recently underwent her second immunotherapy session. While sharing an update on her treatment, Dipika also opened up about the emotional impact her illness has had on her son Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar on how her illness has emotionally affected son Ruhaan

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared an update on Dipika Kakar’s health, revealing that she was set to undergo her second immunotherapy infusion. Shoaib added that he would have to leave Dipika at the hospital during the procedure and return home to be with their son Ruhaan. “Today is Dipika’s second infusion, and we are going for that. Ruhaan was also very cranky today. Over this past month, he has stayed with Dipika more. If Dipika’s infusion is done only by night, I will go back home to him,” Shoaib shared. Dipika further added, “In this one month, Ruhaan has become emotionally fragile. He saw the house empty for so many days, and that affected him. He felt very lonely. When we told him that we would go today, he was not okay. Since morning he kept insisting not to go, but we are making sure that one of us will be with him.”