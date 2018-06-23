Dipika Kakar: I am in a much happier space after marriage

After playing the lead in the cult Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar will be seen in a cameo in Qayamat Ki Raat. After playing the lead in the cult Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar will be seen in a cameo in Qayamat Ki Raat.

With a pink saree and mehndi adorning her hands, Dipika Kakar looked like a new bride as she arrived for an exclusive conversation, with indianexpress.com, about her upcoming show Qayamat Ki Raat. The series is Dipika’s first project after her marriage with longtime boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim and all eyes will be set on the actor. After playing the lead in the cult Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika will be seen in a cameo in Qayamat Ki Raat, starring Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles. But Dipika clarified that she has good reasons for taking up this horror show.

“My character is an important pillar and she is the one with whom the story will begin. It’s an interesting role. It is something that I haven’t tried yet and after shooting, I have no regrets of taking this up. Also, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that when you get a chance to work with Ekta Kapoor, you just can’t say a no,” shared the actor.

Claiming to have a PhD in doing roles with supernatural creatures, the 31-year-old said, “There’s always a fear of being typecast but personally, I feel that if makers feel that I can excel in certain kind of roles, there’s no harm. My viewers feel that I confidently pull off such roles, and I am quite comfortable too, so that worry wouldn’t stop me from doing something.”

Four months into marriage, Dipika is also not in a hurry to take up projects, as she shared, “I have always believed in quality over quantity, and not being ever too calculative. I want to do roles that are important for the show and can add value, not necessarily lead roles. I am really in a happy space after marriage and while we both wanted to spend more time, we have got busy with our individual work. I love being a wife and taking care of Shoaib, who is no less than a kid. I feel I have aspired this life, where I build a home, cook for my family and take care of every little thing. Trust me, I am really enjoying my married life.”

While she shared that the couple wants to wait before starting their family, Dipika also had all the good things to say about her mother-in-law. “I feel I am the luckiest bahu to have her. We stay in the same building on different floors but our hearts are connected. She pampers and loves me more than my mother and treats me like a daughter.”

Adding that it’s always teamwork when it comes to building relationships, she said, “See it goes for both parties. A man becomes a husband post marriage but that doesn’t mean he should stop being a son. Along with him, the women also needs to strike a balance and understand that both are important in each other’s life. I am thankful that I have a great understanding with my mother-in-law, and Shoaib, on his part is the perfect son and husband.”

As she spoke about her rosy life, we asked Dipika if the constant criticism and trolling on their inter-faith marriage, and her converting to Islam ever troubles her. “Honestly, I don’t want to give a clarification to anyone about it. All I can say is that if something is forced on someone, then he/she would never be happy. But you can see my joy and know for yourself,” she said.

The actor recently also donned the hat of an entrepreneur. Dipika revealed that the support shown by Shoaib and their families made her take it up. Dipika said, “Their confidence in me gave me the courage to start my fashion line. While the marriage and this show has slowed down things, we will re-launch it soon with a new collection.”

Qayamat Ki Raat will air at 7 pm, every weekend, starting tomorrow June 23 on Star Plus.

