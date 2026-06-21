‘Jholi khaali hai humaari’: Dipika Kakar pens emotional note for husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been going through challenges on the personal front. While Shoaib’s father has been hospitalised for nearly a month, Dipika is currently undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Amid these difficult times, the couple took a moment to celebrate Shoaib’s birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, Shoaib treated fans to the teaser of his upcoming music video. Adding to the celebrations, Dipika penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband.
Dipika Kakar’s birthday wish for Shoaib Ibrahim
Posting a picture from the hospital where Shoaib Ibrahim is sitting by her side, Dipika Kakar wrote, “Tumhara saath hona zindagi ki sabse badhi nehmat hai… Chahe jo bhi Situation ho, mujhe pata hai main sab face karlungi kyunki aap saath ho. My biggest Strength, my biggest support… My life… my SUKOON… Happy Birthday Shoaib…Aapko dene ke liye kuch bhi nahi… Jholi khaali hai humaari… Bas har dua mein aapka naam hai (You being around is the biggest blessing I have in life. No matter the situation, I know I will face it because you are with me. My biggest Strength, my biggest support, my life, my peace. Happy Birthday, Shoaib. I have nothing to give you; we are empty-handed, but your name appears in every prayer I make).” Reacting to Dipika’s Instagram post, Shoaib dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
Shoaib Ibrahim also treated fans to the first glimpse of his upcoming music video Tu Saath Nahi Hai. Sharing the poster, Shoaib wrote, “Some stories aren’t told… they’re felt. Presenting the first look of our upcoming song, Tu Saath Nahi Hai.”
Shoaib Ibrahim shares father’s health update
In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim provided a health update on his father, who has been hospitalised since suffering a brain haemorrhage in May. Talking about his condition, Shoaib shared, “Visually, papa is looking much better; the smaller issues are recovering on a day-to-day basis. His physiotherapy is going on, and he can be discharged in the next 4-5 days.”
Dipika Kakar also shared an update on her health in her last vlog. She said, “Last few days since papa was hospitalised have been very difficult because I also simultaneously had scans, and my immunotherapy started. As for my health update, we have had one infusion of double immunotherapy. The next one will happen soon. My immunotherapy will happen through IV, and there are no side effects as such as of now.”
“When such heavy drugs go into your body, you do feel lethargic. I experienced a lot of back pain. I also got a mild fever. The reports are normal, so these side effects are not due to the medicine. Going forward, immunotherapy will continue, and blood tumor markers and scans will have to be done. Meanwhile, we also ran other blood tests to deeply study the cancer. We did too many things, and all of it has been the toughest for Shoaib. He has already been very stressed about me, and when papa had this, it was very difficult for him. Please keep supporting him; he needs it the most right now. He is strongly facing all of it. When I had my first immunotherapy, he wanted to stay by my side. He is going through the toughest phase right now. I always stood by him in the hospital, but this time I couldn’t because of my health. We also have to give time to Ruhaan. These are testing times, and we are hopeful that it will all be well,” Dipika added.
On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim has produced a new music video under his production banner Qalb. Apart from vlogging on YouTube, Dipika Kakar has also been busy running her apparel brand.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More