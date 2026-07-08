Dipika Kakar facing painful side effects after 2nd immunotherapy: ‘My body is adjusting’

Actress Dipika Kakar has been undergoing cancer treatment for over a year now. In June, she started with aggressive immunotherapy sessions to control recurrences of the cysts. While the actress had her first infusion last month, her second cycle happened on July 2. In her latest YouTube vlog, Dipika Kakar spoke about the challenging month she and the family had. From her father-in-law’s hospitalization to son Ruhaan’s emotional meltdown, Dipika called it a challenging phase. The Sasuraal Simar Ka actress also spoke about the side effects of immunotherapy.

It was in May last year that actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tennis-ball-sized cancerous tumor in her liver. While the actress underwent surgery, 22 percent of her liver was removed along with the cyst. Unfortunately, early this year, Dipika had a second recurrence and had to undergo another surgery to remove the cysts. In April, Shoaib Ibrahim had shared that two new cysts were spotted on Dipika’s liver; however, they were too small to be treated. Following the third occurrence, Dipika had to take on a more aggressive approach for her treatment and start with immunotherapy.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar reveals her cancer battle is affecting son Ruhaan: ‘He’s emotionally fragile’

Now, after her two sessions of immunotherapy, Dipika Kakar spoke about the side effects she faced. Earlier, she had mentioned suffering from severe back pain. Recently, the actress said, “A lot has happened in the last few days. My immunotherapy procedure is going smoothly. The second cycle is done. This whole month has been crazy. After the first immunotherapy cycle, my body has been adjusting to the new chemotherapy cycles. There are side effects. After the first cycle, I got a viral fever, and I felt too low. After the second cycle, I am getting body rashes, and there is itching. I am getting used to this new normal. It has been 3-4 days since the second cycle, and I am dealing with the side effects. I am being strong, and I am feeling better mentally, too. I really broke down seeing Ruhaan upset at times; he was very sad that day when I went for the second session. After making a comeback with YouTube vlogs, I was feeling fresh, but things that happened last month put everything in pause.”

In his last vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim had said, “Today is Dipika’s second infusion, and we are going for that. Ruhaan was also very cranky today. Over this past month, he has stayed with Dipika more. If Dipika’s infusion is done only at night, I will go back home to him,” Shoaib shared. Dipika further added, “In this one month, Ruhaan has become emotionally fragile. He saw the house empty for so many days, and that affected him. He felt very lonely. When we told him that we would go today, he was not okay. Since morning, he kept insisting not to go, but we are making sure that one of us will be with him.”

Dipika Kakar’s Cancer Treatment

In April, talking about Dipika’s cyst recurrence, Shoaib had said, “In the MRI, two small cysts were seen. The cysts are so small that they wouldn’t have been seen in a CT scan, but since MRI is sensitive, they were spotted.” Dipika Kakar also added, “They are very small now, so we cannot take any action on them for now. We will repeat this scan after a month. It has become like a routine now; we have to get scans done frequently. We have to keep a close watch; God forbid if anything is seen in the scans, we can immediately treat it, like we did with the cyst recently.”

He had further shared, “The doctors have said they will also monitor this, and when they feel it can be treated, we will remove it. From this week, Dipika’s immunotherapy will start. Many doctors have recommended it; we will have to go to the hospital every 20 days, and each visit will last 4-5 hours. At the moment its not very serious. If we have to treat it after a month, the same process will be followed. What has happened, has happened; there is nothing we can do about it.”

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On 7th June, as Dipika underwent her first immunotherapy session, Shoaib Ibrahim shared in a YouTube vlog, “Dipika’s immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet Papa. We hope Dipika’s immunotherapy works. A lot of people have been asking if Dipika is undergoing another surgery. As of now, the doctor has not said anything; the surgery is not happening at the moment.”

On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest video was released a few days back. The actor is currently working on a few other projects. Dipika is focusing on content creation and her fashion label at the moment.

DISCLAIMER: This article covers personal accounts of health journeys, medical diagnoses, and cancer treatments for educational and informational purposes. The experiences shared here are deeply personal and should not be taken as medical guidance or definitive clinical information. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment, as this content is not a substitute for professional advice.