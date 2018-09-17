Dipika Kakar: I want to rule over the Bigg Boss 12 kitchen

Dipika Kakar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim earlier this year. Dipika Kakar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim earlier this year.

Popular television star Dipika Kakar entered the Bigg Boss 12 house on Sunday night. Minutes before entering the house, the Sasural Simar Ka actor spoke to indianexpress.com. With excitement echoing in her voice, Dipika said, “There are so many emotions and thoughts running in my mind. I am excited, happy, nervous and even scared. I really don’t know how it’s going to be.”

Dipika tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim earlier this year. The couple is yet to go on a honeymoon, and choosing Bigg Boss definitely seemed an odd choice. The 32-year-old said, “We did not give it a really deep thought. But when the offer came, we sat down, discussed it and felt it was the right time for me to enter the show. Yes, I am a little scared that Shoaib will not be with me. He is my emotional and mental support. Also, I have never stayed away from him for such a long time. So these things are giving me jitters but I have his love and support, so I think I am all set.”

When asked if she did not try to convince Shoaib to come along, Dipika said, “No, I did not. We live with our family and one of us has to be there to take care of them. We cannot both go inside and leave them alone. So while I am in Bigg Boss, I know Shoaib has our family and vice versa, so I will be more at peace.”

Discussing her strategy, the actor said, “I am going to completely be myself and react to things as I would in real life. If I get upset or angry, I wouldn’t hold myself back. There won’t be any character portrayal but only the real Dipika. I think there’s a responsibility that I have towards my fans, and they would not like me to wear a mask on the show.

And when we asked what about her responsibilities as a bahu, Dipika smiled to say, “More than me, I think my mother-in-law is confident about it.”

The actor is a simple person and shared that she will not have an issue mingling with commoners. But when we asked would it be difficult living with so many strangers, Dipika said, “For sure, it’s going to be difficult and I am mentally preparing myself for it. I think I will go back to my paying guest days. I have lived with girls from different backgrounds under the same roof. The only difference is that there would be no escape route from the Bigg Boss house.”

Be it Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar or Shilpa Shinde, television bahus have been managed to win the show by becoming the kitchen queen. Dipika confessed that while that won’t be her sole weapon to win hearts, she definitely wants to rule over the kitchen. “I love cooking. I am just praying that the other contestants do not enjoy cooking. So, I would manage to take charge and have a gala time in the kitchen,” she shared with a laugh.

Also Read | Meet Bigg Boss 12 contestant Dipika Kakar

The last season of Bigg Boss saw quite a number of arguments over tasks. When asked about her opinion, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor said, “I think tasks are a very important part of the show. I will push myself to perform as well as I can. But I will never cross the line or compromise with my dignity.”

Lastly, talking about the previous seasons, Dipika shared, “I have enjoyed watching Bigg Boss. My favourite contestant so far has been Gauahar Khan. She really showcased a dignified personality in the show.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd