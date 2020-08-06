PLAYLIST: On Dipika Kakar’s birthday, here’s a peek into her ‘duniya’

Dipika Kakar was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. (Photo: Dipika Kakar/Instagram) Dipika Kakar was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. (Photo: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)

Popular television star Dipika Kakar is celebrating her 34th birthday today. Last night, the Sasural Simar Ka actor went live on Instagram to thank fans for showering her with love and wishes. She also revealed that husband Shoaib Ibrahim baked a cake for her special day.

Sharing pictures of the chocolate cake, Kakar wrote, “From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this 😍😅 Thank uuuuuuuu @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself…. its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far… and this has made this birthday super special for me 😍😍😍😍……..”

During the lockdown, the 34-year-old turned towards vlogging and has become an active YouTuber. From sharing her secret recipes to special beauty care regimes, the actor has been posting several videos on her channel ‘Dipika Ki Duniya’. She also made a video of the ‘special halwa’ that was popular during her stint in Bigg Boss 12.

To celebrate the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor’s birthday, here’s a playlist of her interesting videos..

Chicken Biryani for the soul

Bigg Boss special halwa

DIY Rakhi tips

Shoaib’s favourite food

Secret to a glowing skin

For the lustrous hair

Easy to make food for house party

Banana walnut muffins, anyone?

Happy Birthday, Dipika Kakar!

