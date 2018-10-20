Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari on Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari will be joining Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 12.

Salman Khan will be back today with the Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. And joining him this time would be Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The makers plan to get the better halves of the two most talked about contestants Dipika and Sreesanth. Shoaib and Bhuvneshwari will, in a way, try to justify their partners’ actions. The two will also share some pearls of wisdom with Dipika and Sreesanth. They will also be interacting with host Salman on the stage and debate about all the action in the house. If all goes well, Srishty Rode’s boyfriend Manish Naggdev would also join the duo on stage.”

Sreesanth has been terribly upset with Dipika Kakar after she named him for eviction. While the former cricketer did leave the house, he was directed to the secret room. Dipika, throughout the week, felt guilty and the housemates’ taunts made her feel worse.

Sreesanth, on the other hand, was furious at Dipika over her actions in the house. As he witnessed events unfold in the house, Sree shared that he has lost all respect for Dipika and will never speak to her again.

Earlier this week when Sreesanth entered the house, he remained cold towards Dipika. He even went on to incite other housemates against the actor. But Sreesanth had a complete flip in a day and supported Dipika in the captaincy task. Angered by Dipika loss, Sreesanth spat on Deepak’s name on the board. His actions made the housemates go completely against him.

It would be interesting to see how Salman Khan reacts to the same, and what would he have to say to Shoaib and Bhuvneshwari. Catch all the fun this weekend on Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar.

