Dipika Kakar diagnosed with 2 new cysts: ‘They are small; can’t take any action’

TV actress Dipika Kakar has been battling liver cancer for almost a year now. Last year in May, the actress was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver, and she underwent surgery for the same. In March this year, a cyst reoccurred, which was also operated on. Now, in her latest scan, two new cysts have appeared. In Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest vlog, Dipika and her husband shared the news, revealing that the two cysts are very small for now and cannot be treated. Shoaib also revealed that Dipika will start undergoing immunotherapy from this week.

In his latest vlog, Shoaib spoke about Dipika’s latest MRI reports. He said, “We went for an MRI last Monday, since then hospital visits were frequent because in the MRI two small cysts were seen. The cysts are so small that they wouldn’t have been seen in a CT scan, but since MRI is sensitive, they were spotted.” Dipika Kakar also added, “They are very small now, so we cannot take any action on them for now. We will repeat this scan after a month. It has become like a routine now; we have to get scans done frequently. We have to keep a close watch; God forbid if anything is seen in the scans, we can immediately treat it, like we did with the cyst recently.”

Also Read: ‘I have started getting health anxiety’: Shoaib Ibrahim opens up on Dipika Kakar’s cyst recurrence

Shoaib also revealed that Dipika’s immunotherapy will start this week. He said, “The doctors have said they will also monitor this, and when they feel it can be treated, we will remove it. From this week, Dipika’s immunotherapy will start. Many doctors have recommended it; we will have to go to the hospital every 20 days, and each visit will last 4-5 hours. At the moment its not very serious. If we have to treat it after a month, the same process will be followed. What has happened, has happened; there is nothing we can do about it. We are taking this in a healthy way.”

‘Ruhaan is noticing that we cannot give him too much time’: Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim also opened up about the toll this illness is taking on their family life. Sharing how Ruhaan has been getting neglected, Dipika revealed how her son has started reacting recently. She shared, “We have been busy the last few days, and we can see that Ruhaan is noticing that we cannot give him too much time. He has been showing us anger, and he behaves stubbornly in front of us, to get our attention. It’s important to give him love at this time.”

Shoaib also added, “We are rushing home right now since Ruhaan has been crying, missing us. I wasn’t able to put up any vlogs last week since there were too many doctor visits.” Dipika also added, “After an entire day of hospital visits, the body gets tired. You are also not in that headspace to think about anything else when all of this is happening. Your surroundings need to be happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Further talking about Dipika Kakar’s health, Shoaib said, “The biggest fear I had was that the scans should be done in one visit because usually Dipika has a history of not completing an MRI in a single go. Dipika has lost two kgs over the last month. She has been on a strict diet. It was important for her to change her lifestyle. She has changed it by 75-80 percent. We don’t reveal the diet she is following, because you need to do this under a doctor’s guidance. Please consult your doctor always. We can share basic things like quit sugar, bakery items, etc, but please don’t follow us blindly.”

Earlier, speaking to Indian Express, psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rajesh said dealing with situations like these can become too much for parents. “There is fear of the unknown, anxiety around health outcomes, physical exhaustion, and an unspoken pressure to stay composed, particularly when there is a child involved. For many mothers, the struggle becomes twofold: processing their own pain while simultaneously protecting their child from it,” Delnna said.

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Dipika Kakar was last seen on Celebrity Masterchef; however, she had to quit the show due to her ill health.

Disclaimer: This article discusses a serious medical condition (liver cancer), surgical history, and ongoing treatment plans including immunotherapy. The details regarding the diagnosis of new cysts, medical procedures, and lifestyle changes are based on personal accounts shared in a social media vlog and have not been independently verified. This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.