Dipika Kakar health update: ‘Surgery went well…bass thode pain me hai,’ says Shoaib Ibrahim
Amid her battle with liver cancer, Dipika Kakar underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a 13 mm cyst.
Actress Dipika Kakar underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a 13 mm cyst. Later in the evening, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared an update on her health, stating that the “procedure went well.”
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib wrote, “Allah ke karam se aur aap sabki duaaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine, bass thode pain me hai. But nothing to worry about. Thank you all once again for all your prayers.”
Over the weekend, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared in their YouTube vlogs that doctors had discovered a new cyst and that Dipika would need to undergo surgery to have it removed.
In his YouTube vlog on Saturday, Shoaib had shared, “Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm (1.3 cm).”
He added, “Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Her treatment might also change after this; oral chemotherapy might stop, and she might need to take proper immunotherapy.”
Dipika Kakar had also gotten emotional in her YouTube vlog and said, “Going ahead, I will be on immunotherapy. Targeted therapy will stop. I am looking for courage; this is life, you never know what happens. Sunday was our anniversary. I had thought I would do something nice for Shoaib. We were planning to go out, but that’s not possible now, since the pain that aggravates is severe.”
“Even though doctors had prepared you for this, when it happens, learning about it again, and then thinking about Ruhaan, the family, and Shoaib makes me anxious,” Dipika added.
Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized cancerous tumour in her liver in May last year. She underwent major surgery for the same in June and has since been undergoing further treatment.
