Dipika Kakar health update: ‘Surgery went well…bass thode pain me hai,’ says Shoaib Ibrahim

Amid her battle with liver cancer, Dipika Kakar underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a 13 mm cyst.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 08:54 PM IST
Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar second surgeryShoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar's latest surgery. (Photo: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actress Dipika Kakar underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a 13 mm cyst. Later in the evening, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared an update on her health, stating that the “procedure went well.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib wrote, “Allah ke karam se aur aap sabki duaaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine, bass thode pain me hai. But nothing to worry about. Thank you all once again for all your prayers.”

Over the weekend, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared in their YouTube vlogs that doctors had discovered a new cyst and that Dipika would need to undergo surgery to have it removed.

In his YouTube vlog on Saturday, Shoaib had shared, “Today (Saturday), the full day was of hospital visits. Everything was fine till yesterday. Dipika had mild pain in her stomach for two days, which aggravated more on Friday night. So, we visited the doctor, they got a CT scan done, and we learned that Dipika has gotten another cyst of 13mm (1.3 cm).”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar health update: Actor breaks down as liver cancer reoccurs days before 8th anniversary, says anxious about son Ruhaan

He added, “Other than this cyst, everything is normal. This is what we were scared about. Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in early stages now, this didn’t appear in the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage. Her treatment might also change after this; oral chemotherapy might stop, and she might need to take proper immunotherapy.”

Dipika Kakar had also gotten emotional in her YouTube vlog and said, “Going ahead, I will be on immunotherapy. Targeted therapy will stop. I am looking for courage; this is life, you never know what happens. Sunday was our anniversary. I had thought I would do something nice for Shoaib. We were planning to go out, but that’s not possible now, since the pain that aggravates is severe.”

Also Read | Amid cancer battle, Dipika Kakar to undergo surgery to remove 13-mm cyst: ‘She might need to take immunotherapy’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) 

“Even though doctors had prepared you for this, when it happens, learning about it again, and then thinking about Ruhaan, the family, and Shoaib makes me anxious,” Dipika added.

Story continues below this ad

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized cancerous tumour in her liver in May last year. She underwent major surgery for the same in June and has since been undergoing further treatment.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
arijit singh update
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Tune tamaasha kiya': Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparation
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
fail
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Must Read
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
'Picture nahi chali humari, tu baat to karegi na mujhse’: Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan’s vulnerable reaction after their film's failure; psychologist weighs in
fail
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments