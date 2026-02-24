Dipika Kakar health update: ‘Surgery went well…bass thode pain me hai,’ says Shoaib Ibrahim

Actress Dipika Kakar underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a 13 mm cyst. Later in the evening, her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared an update on her health, stating that the “procedure went well.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib wrote, “Allah ke karam se aur aap sabki duaaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. All went well. She is also doing fine, bass thode pain me hai. But nothing to worry about. Thank you all once again for all your prayers.”

Over the weekend, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared in their YouTube vlogs that doctors had discovered a new cyst and that Dipika would need to undergo surgery to have it removed.