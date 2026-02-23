Dipika Kakar health update: Actor breaks down as liver cancer reoccurs days before 8th anniversary, says anxious about son Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar got emotional as her health deteriorated closer to her eighth wedding anniversary with Shoaib Ibrahim, shared how the new cyst in her liver causes severe pain. She was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer last year.

By: Entertainment Desk
Feb 23, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Dipika Kakar on her liver cancer reoccuring (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage two liver cancer in May last year. After undergoing surgery for the same, the actress was taking targeted therapy to treat it. However, a new cyst seems to have reoccurred in Dipika’s liver. On Sunday, Dipika’s husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared details about the new cyst and revealed that the actress will undergo a procedure for the same this week. Now, Dipika also spoke about this in her latest vlog. The actress got emotional talking about how her health crisis emerged so close to their eighth wedding anniversary.

Talking about the recurrence, Dipika shared in her YouTube vlog, “You guys must have seen in Shoaib’s vlog, a cyst of 1.3 cm has reoccurred again in my liver. I have been in pain for two days, and there has been shoulder pain too, like earlier. That scared both of us, and we immediately met with Dr. Somnath. It’s a heavy day for me, please pray. For me and all those dealing with cancer, there are chances of its recurrence; we don’t know as of now if this cyst is benign or malignant. Since we don’t want to take a chance, we are treating it like the other tumor.”

‘Thinking about Ruhaan, the family, and Shoaib makes me anxious’

Dipika and Shoaib celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Sunday. Having a health crisis closer to her special day made Dipika quite emotional. Further, talking about her treatment, the Sasural Simar Ka actress said in her vlog, “Going ahead, I will be on immunotherapy, targeted therapy will stop. I am looking for courage; this is life, you never know what happens. Sunday was our anniversary. I had thought I would do something nice for Shoaib; we were planning to go out, but that’s not possible now, since the pain that aggravates is severe.”

“I always say this, not just an illness like cancer, but any other illness, dealing and living with it is very challenging. I say it was a heavy day because there is a phase where it happens, you get out of it, treatment is going on, and then it reoccurs. Even though doctors had prepared you for this, when it happens, learning about it again, and then thinking about Ruhaan, the family, and Shoaib makes me anxious,” Dipika added.

She also said, “This entire day has been a roller coaster of emotions. I am living to the fullest every day. Trying to stay happy.”

Dipika Kakar will undergo surgery on Tuesday

On Sunday, Shoaib Ibrahim shared details in his vlog and said, “Last time, the doctor had told us that poorly differentiated and very aggressive tumors have chances of recurrence. Even though it’s in the early stages now, it didn’t appear on the PET scan we did in December. We have even got blood reports done, and the range is slightly higher. So the doctor has decided to treat it; there won’t be a major surgery, but the cyst will be burned. She will be hospitalized for 3-4 days, and the procedure will happen on Tuesday. We are glad that we found out at an early stage.”

In November last year, Dipika had revealed in Bharti Singh’s podcast that during the cancer surgery in June 2025, 22 percent of her liver had been removed. “About 22% of my liver, which included an 11-centimeter tumour, was surgically removed, taking all the cancer along with it,” Dipika had shared.

