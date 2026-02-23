Dipika Kakar health update: Actor breaks down as liver cancer reoccurs days before 8th anniversary, says anxious about son Ruhaan

Actress Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage two liver cancer in May last year. After undergoing surgery for the same, the actress was taking targeted therapy to treat it. However, a new cyst seems to have reoccurred in Dipika’s liver. On Sunday, Dipika’s husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared details about the new cyst and revealed that the actress will undergo a procedure for the same this week. Now, Dipika also spoke about this in her latest vlog. The actress got emotional talking about how her health crisis emerged so close to their eighth wedding anniversary.

Talking about the recurrence, Dipika shared in her YouTube vlog, “You guys must have seen in Shoaib’s vlog, a cyst of 1.3 cm has reoccurred again in my liver. I have been in pain for two days, and there has been shoulder pain too, like earlier. That scared both of us, and we immediately met with Dr. Somnath. It’s a heavy day for me, please pray. For me and all those dealing with cancer, there are chances of its recurrence; we don’t know as of now if this cyst is benign or malignant. Since we don’t want to take a chance, we are treating it like the other tumor.”