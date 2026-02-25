Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dipika Kakar’s second surgery went on for more than 2 hours, Shoaib Ibrahim shares, ‘she is in a lot of pain’
Dipika Kakar health update: The actress underwent cyst removal surgery, with Shoaib Ibrahim confirming the procedure was successful and she is stable.
Actress Dipika Kakar underwent a cyst removal surgery on Tuesday. The Sasural Simar Ka actress had been battling with liver cancer since last year. Over the weekend, she was diagnosed with another cyst that reoccurred during her treatment. On Tuesday morning, Dipika underwent a medical procedure to get the cyst removed. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared detailed updates about her procedure in his latest YouTube vlog. He had even shared a story on Instagram on Tuesday, late evening, informing that the procedure went well.
Shoaib Ibrahim shared Dipika Kakar’s health update
On Tuesday evening, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a story on Instagram and wrote, “Allah ke karam se aur aap sabki duaaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. (By God’s grace and your prayers, Dipika’s procedure is done.) All went well. She is also doing fine, bass thode pain me hai. But nothing to worry about. Thank you all once again for all your prayers.” He also shared a vlog on YouTube, later giving more details about the procedure.
In his vlog, Shoaib shared, “I took Dipika downstairs for the procedure at 9:30 am, where they did a 2D echo and ECG. The procedure was done well. She went inside around 10 am and was out around 12:30 – 1 pm. She has been transferred to the room at 3 pm, she is resting, but is in a lot of pain. Doctors are monitoring her since she is in more pain than last time. This RFA procedure was not done by Dr. Somnath, but he has been supervising it. Since the cyst was 1.3 cm, they had to burn a little extra space around it. I am glad things went as we imagined. When Dipika’s liver was cut, they had removed a little extra than just the tumor as a precautionary measure. She will be kept in the hospital for 1-2 days. I cannot show her to you guys now, she is wearing an oxygen mask; however, she will speak to you soon.” Shoaib also thanked fans for their prayers.
Dipika Kakar got emotional before the surgery
As seen in Shoaib’s vlog, Dipika gets emotional as she hugs her son, Ruhaan, before leaving for the surgery. Dipika tells Ruhaan, “Don’t cry, in case you miss mumma, please do a video call.” She begins to cry as he walks away from Ruhaan. Talking about her health earlier, Dipika Kakar had said in a previous vlog, “Even though doctors had prepared you for this, when it happens, learning about it again, and then thinking about Ruhaan, the family, and Shoaib makes me anxious.”
The Bigg Boss 12 winner had undergone a major surgery in June last year, where 22 percent of her liver was removed alongwith a tennis-ball-sized cancerous tumor. After the latest surgery, Dipika will have to discontinue oral chemotherapy and start with immunotherapy.
