Dipika Kakar’s second surgery went on for more than 2 hours, Shoaib Ibrahim shares, ‘she is in a lot of pain’

Actress Dipika Kakar underwent a cyst removal surgery on Tuesday. The Sasural Simar Ka actress had been battling with liver cancer since last year. Over the weekend, she was diagnosed with another cyst that reoccurred during her treatment. On Tuesday morning, Dipika underwent a medical procedure to get the cyst removed. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, shared detailed updates about her procedure in his latest YouTube vlog. He had even shared a story on Instagram on Tuesday, late evening, informing that the procedure went well.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared Dipika Kakar’s health update

On Tuesday evening, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a story on Instagram and wrote, “Allah ke karam se aur aap sabki duaaon se Dippi’s procedure is done. (By God’s grace and your prayers, Dipika’s procedure is done.) All went well. She is also doing fine, bass thode pain me hai. But nothing to worry about. Thank you all once again for all your prayers.” He also shared a vlog on YouTube, later giving more details about the procedure.