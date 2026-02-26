Dipika Kakar health update: After surgery, husband Shoaib Ibrahim asks her to make lifestyle changes; actor reveals her pain is lesser

Months after her liver cancer treatment, actor Dipika Kakar experienced another health scare. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had previously revealed that she developed a 13mm cyst in her stomach, and had to be hospitalised for another surgery. He documented the journey in his Youtube vlogs and kept their fans updated about Dipika’s health. A day after sharing that her surgery went well and she is in pain, Shoaib has now released another vlog.

In the new video, Dipika can be seen smiling when her entire family visits her in the hospital, along with their her son Ruhaan. Shoaib was feeding her juice and food, and helping Dipika walk and sit straight. During the vlog, the actor also thanked her fans for all the support and prayers during her health scare.