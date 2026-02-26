Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dipika Kakar health update: After surgery, husband Shoaib Ibrahim asks her to make lifestyle changes; actor reveals her pain is lesser
Actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new YouTube vlog, along with wife Dipika Kakar, giving an update about her health.
Months after her liver cancer treatment, actor Dipika Kakar experienced another health scare. Her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, had previously revealed that she developed a 13mm cyst in her stomach, and had to be hospitalised for another surgery. He documented the journey in his Youtube vlogs and kept their fans updated about Dipika’s health. A day after sharing that her surgery went well and she is in pain, Shoaib has now released another vlog.
In the new video, Dipika can be seen smiling when her entire family visits her in the hospital, along with their her son Ruhaan. Shoaib was feeding her juice and food, and helping Dipika walk and sit straight. During the vlog, the actor also thanked her fans for all the support and prayers during her health scare.
While giving a health update to their loved ones, Dipika was on the hospital bed and shared that her pain was much lesser now. Though she shared that the pain after her anesthesia wore off was quite a lot. But, she added, that she forgot all about her pain after seeing her family and Ruhaan.
ALSO READ | Dipika Kakar’s second surgery went on for more than 2 hours, Shoaib Ibrahim shares, ‘she is in a lot of pain’
During the vlog, both Shoaib and Dipika spoke to their fans briefly and revealed that she will be discharged within a day. He also told her to make certain lifestyle changes from now on, especially in the post-operation recovery period. “Bahut fans ne message aur comment bhi kia, roz ki chai band kardo, kam karni hogi haina,” he said. Dipika replied, “Kardungi bhai (I will do it).”
Towards the end of the clip, they ate their iftari (evening meal to break the daily fast during Ramadan) and left for their home. Meanwhile, the actor couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary right before getting admitted to the hospital, on February 22. For the unknown, Dipika has been battling stage 2 liver cancer for the last few months. In June 2025, she underwent tumour-removal surgery as a part of her treatment.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim stay connected with their fans through Youtube vlogs. The duo got married in 2018, and got blessed with a son, Ruhaan, in June 2023.
