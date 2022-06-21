Dipika Kakar gifts shoes worth Rs 77k to husband Shoaib Ibrahim, he says ‘Thank you for loving me’

Television actor Dipika Kakar made her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim‘s birthday special by baking a cake for him and buying him shoes, worth Rs 77k. Shoaib turned 35 on Monday. He shared a video from his birthday celebrations on his YouTube channel. In the video, his fans got to see him cut his birthday cake and opening his birthday gifts.

While Shoaib’s mother gave him clothes, his father penned a note for his son. As the TV actor read the note, his father got emotional and was seen in tears. After reading the note, Shoaib called it the “best birthday gift.”

Later, he opened the gift box given to him by his wife Dipika. It was a pair of sneakers from Gucci, which approximately costs around Rs 77K. Shoaib was visibly happy on receiving the shoes. In the video, Dipika told him she tried to buy Balenciaga shoes for him, but couldn’t find the brand’s store in India. Hence, she chose the Gucci shoes for him. Shoaib promised Dipika that he will wear the shoes for his birthday.

Shoaib thanked Dipika for making his day special. Sharing an adorable picture of himself with her, he wrote on Instagram, “All i want to say is I love you Dipi. Thank you for everything. Thankyou for loving me blessed to have you❤️ #alhamdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Shoaib’s sister Saba posted a photo of herself with her brother from his birthday party and captioned it, “Happy birthday to you bhai @shoaib2087. Bas yahi dua hai ke aap humesha aise hi haste raho khush raho.. aur aise hi sabke liye pyar baant re raho ❤️🤲🏽.”

Shoaib and Dipika got married on February 22, 2018. The two often express their love for each other on social media.