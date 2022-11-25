Dipika Kakar trips, gets angry as man tries to help her. Fans say ‘Bhalai ka zamana nahi raha’

Dipika Kakar was spotted at an event last night for a happy reason. Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon award. However, as she was walking out of the venue, Dipika’s gesture towards a man standing by left fans divided.

As the Sasural Simar Ka actor was walking out, she tripped and was about to fall. While she managed to hold herself, a man walking beside her also extended his hands to help her. As she regained her posture, Dipika sternly looked at the man warning her not to touch her. She also raised her finger in anger. This led many fans to believe that she was being arrogant.

They dropped comments like, “Sir why even u went to help her,” “Latest Example of “Bhalai ka jamana nai Raha (you shouldn’t good for others)” and “unnecessary attitude….. He was genuinely trying to help her. It would hv been good if she had fallen.. let her be on her own.” Many even called her for being “fake” and said how she tries to be sweet otherwise. “Itni ghamandi hai yeh. Vlog mein to sweet banti hai, fake aurat (She is so haughty and behaves all sweet in her vlogs),” wrote a follower.

Another section of the audience, however, mentioned how many people are not comfortable with others touching them. They also replied on the video that she may be in a different mood and did not like being in close proximity to a man. Wrote a social media user, “Y we r judging her…may b bande ka touch krna unko nhi sahi laga ho n it’s natural …afterol she is human being hojata h yr she is a nyc person not angel jo hmesha sahi ho…” while another added, “She was capable of taking care of herself. That guy should have left her alone.”

Shoaib and Dipika, who shared the screen space in Sasural Simar Ka, got married in 2018. The same year, Dipika participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner. During the pandemic, the two started their YouTube channels and are now popular vloggers. The couple also joined forces to star in a number of music videos. Recently, the actors were in the news as they got Shoaib’s sister married in a lavish affair.

On the work front, while Shoaib Ibrahim is playing the lead in Star Bharat’s Ajooni, Dipika Kakar was last seen in a cameo, kickstarting the new season of Sasural Simar Ka.