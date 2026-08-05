‘Dipika Kakar didn’t embrace Islam due to marriage to Shoaib Ibrahim,’ says co-star

Dipika Kakar first tasted fame when she appeared in Sasural Simar Ka, but over the years, she became known as a successful TV star and then a YouTuber. In 2018, before marrying her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika converted to Islam and accepted the name Faiza Ibrahim. Since then, it has been assumed that Dipika did so because of her marriage to Shoaib. However, that’s not the case. Her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Jayati Bhatia recently shared that Dipika told her about her real reason why she changed her religion, and it had more to do with her peace of mind than her marriage.

‘Dipika Kakar did not convert because of marriage’

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Jayati recalled that during the first season of Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika and Shoaib were starting to get involved with each other so when Dipika went into a relationship with him, she decided to give her all. “It is well known that Dipika gives her 100 percent to everything, whatever job she might be doing. When she got in a relationship with Shoaib, she wanted to give 100 percent to that relationship,” she said.

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After the conclusion of the first season, Dipika went for a few reality shows, got married. Later, when Jayati asked her about changing her faith, she learnt why she had done so. “I asked her if she converted because of her marriage. She said no. She was going through a difficult time and she went to Ajmer Sharif and it came to her that she wanted to do this, and she did. It wasn’t because of marriage or anything; maybe she got her strength from this. If she was getting strength from praying, she decided then that she would like to convert, and it is absolutely a personal choice,” she said.

‘Just because she converted doesn’t mean it’s submission’

When asked about the trolls who constantly criticise Dipika and believe that she has “submitted” to her husband’s faith and his life, Jayati said that this was not true. “When Dipika fell in love with Shoaib, she was in an advantageous position. She was doing better. When Dipika needed him, he was the pillar of strength; when he needed her, she was the pillar of strength, and today, it is proven when he is standing by her all the time, when she is going through a health challenge. Similarly, she stood by Shoaib’s family and she made her own. If this is not equality, then what is? Just because she converted doesn’t mean it’s submission,” she said.

Dipika was first diagnosed with cancer in 2025, and has been dealing with many health challenges since then. Dipika and Shoaib often share her medical journey on their vlog. Jayati continued, “Their vlog is called ‘Dipika ki duniya’. It is not even ‘Shoaib aur Dipka ki duniya’. She is known more as Dipika now but people love her as Simar.”

When asked about her conversion, Jayati said, “I have no problem with religious conversion as long as it is not curbing your identity. Here, that is not the case. It is her choice that she covers her head, and keeps the family together. She is being a very responsible daughter-in-law and responsible daughter.”

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Dipika and Shoaib have been married since 2018. They have a three-year-old son named Ruhaan.