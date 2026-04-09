Dipika Kakar says recurring cyst has left her scared and anxious: ‘Shoaib has been stuck, I can’t give my son time’

Actress Dipika Kakar , who has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer, had to undergo another surgery in March after a 1.3 cm cyst reoccurred. This relapse seems to have left Dipika quite disturbed. In her recent vlog, the actress shared how her illness has been taking a toll on her vlogging as well as her personal life. Dipika also spoke about how the recurrence has deeply affected her and left the actress quite anxious.

Dipika Kakar on her vlogging and personal life getting affected due to her health

Earlier this week, Dipika revealed in her YouTube vlog that she has not been able to give time to her son Ruhaan due to her illness. She said, “There are so many things going on in my mind, due to my illness, Shoaib has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest. When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn’t expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it’s too overwhelming at times.”