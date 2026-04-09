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Dipika Kakar says recurring cyst has left her scared and anxious: ‘Shoaib has been stuck, I can’t give my son time’
In her recent vlogs, Dipika Kakar spoke about how she has been affected with the cyst recurrence, said never imagined it would happen so soon.
Actress Dipika Kakar , who has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer, had to undergo another surgery in March after a 1.3 cm cyst reoccurred. This relapse seems to have left Dipika quite disturbed. In her recent vlog, the actress shared how her illness has been taking a toll on her vlogging as well as her personal life. Dipika also spoke about how the recurrence has deeply affected her and left the actress quite anxious.
Dipika Kakar on her vlogging and personal life getting affected due to her health
Earlier this week, Dipika revealed in her YouTube vlog that she has not been able to give time to her son Ruhaan due to her illness. She said, “There are so many things going on in my mind, due to my illness, Shoaib has been stuck with so many things. I am not able to give Ruhaan time sometimes; on the days I am fatigued, I just sleep. If I am in the hospital, I cannot be with Ruhaan. It does change when you are ill, your routine, your priorities change, your body needs rest. When we are fighting an illness, we have to be strong and positive. I want to come out of this completely. For a few days, we have been discussing the further course of treatment, but I didn’t expect this recurrence to be so fast. Some new tests are being done, and doctors are also discussing; it’s too overwhelming at times.”
Also Read: Dipika Kakar breaks down as Shoaib Ibrahim mentions her upcoming blood tests after cyst surgery: ‘I get scared now’
‘I am a little scared’
The actress also spoke about how the recurring cyst shook her. “The recurrence that happened with the 1.3 cm cyst has shaken me. I am a little scared now that it shouldn’t happen again. I have started dieting, but I feel anxious. One thing I have understood is that we ladies are stronger than we think we are. Our bodies are so complex; handling that daily is worth saluting. The hormonal changes in our body, irrespective of any illness, we go through so much, and yet we smoothly function in our lives. I have spoken to a few people who also had reoccurrences. I spoke to a friend, who is also going through a very tough health patch.”
While Dipika revealed that due to her health, she has not been very consistent with shooting her vlog, she tries to film some bits now and then. In another video, Dipika was seen going to the hospital for a check-up. An anxious Dipika shared, “Today, Shoaib and I have to go to the hospital with the reports to discuss the treatment further. This is one of the most difficult days for me; everyone around puts up a smile, but I know they all are scared within. My mother and mother-in-law hide their anxiousness just to give me strength.”
Dipika Kakar’s health
Last year, Dipika Kakar announced that she had been diagnosed with a tennis-ball-sized cyst near her liver. The cyst was cancerous, and the actress underwent surgery in which 22 percent of her liver was also removed along with the cyst. In March this year, another cyst reoccurred around the liver, for which the actress had to undergo another surgery. After the second surgery, Dipika’s treatment for cancer has gotten all the more rigorous with major lifestyle changes.
DISCLAIMER: This article discusses serious health conditions, including cancer and surgical treatments. The information provided is for educational purposes based on public reports and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read here.
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