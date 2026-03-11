Dipika Kakar breaks down as Shoaib Ibrahim mentions her upcoming blood tests after cyst surgery: ‘I get scared now’

Actress Dipika Kakar had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in her liver last year. Two weeks back, there was a relapse, and the actress underwent surgery to remove the new cyst that had appeared. Now, as the actress ‘heals’, the treatment seems to be taking a toll on her emotional health. In husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest vlog, Dipika brokedown talking about her health. She got emotional, stating how fear has been instilled in her now, especially after the last time.

Dipika Kakar health update

In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen talking about Dipika having a few dull days due to her new diet and routine. He said, “Dipika has been put on a new diet; she has a routine. She now wakes up at 7 am, goes for a walk, and she is not allowed to eat anything after 7 pm.” He later appeared in the frame with Dipika Kakar, where he told her not to step into the kitchen to shoot a recipe vlog, and reminded her that she was due for blood tests after Eid.