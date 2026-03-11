Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Dipika Kakar breaks down as Shoaib Ibrahim mentions her upcoming blood tests after cyst surgery: ‘I get scared now’
In Shoaib's latest vlog, Dipika Kakar got emotional talking about her upcoming blood test, a month after her second surgery for cyst removal was performed.
Actress Dipika Kakar had been diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in her liver last year. Two weeks back, there was a relapse, and the actress underwent surgery to remove the new cyst that had appeared. Now, as the actress ‘heals’, the treatment seems to be taking a toll on her emotional health. In husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest vlog, Dipika brokedown talking about her health. She got emotional, stating how fear has been instilled in her now, especially after the last time.
Dipika Kakar health update
In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen talking about Dipika having a few dull days due to her new diet and routine. He said, “Dipika has been put on a new diet; she has a routine. She now wakes up at 7 am, goes for a walk, and she is not allowed to eat anything after 7 pm.” He later appeared in the frame with Dipika Kakar, where he told her not to step into the kitchen to shoot a recipe vlog, and reminded her that she was due for blood tests after Eid.
“When you go through these things, sitting idle makes you feel depressed, but I keep telling her not to exhaust herself. She has AFP and Febrika 2 reports after Eid; this will be the first time after the latest procedure that the tests will be done. She gets emotional occasionally; usually, she stays strong, but sometimes this happens. Now, as I mentioned that she is due for blood tests after four weeks of surgery, she is crying out of fear,” Shoaib added.
Dipika Kakar gets emotional
Dipika also got emotional and said, “I am yet to heal. After the last time, a fear has been instilled in me, and I get scared now. Everyone keeps saying to keep faith. I keep praying all the time that all stays well going forward, but we all know that what is destined to happen will happen.” Shoaib also adds, “No matter how much we laugh and have fun, in the back of the mind these things stay, and the way she is being positive, we are all trying. But sometimes, there are emotional upheavals.”
Dipika underwent surgery in the last week of February after a 13mm cyst reoccurred near her liver. After the surgery, the course of her treatment has also changed. Last year, the actress had undergone a major surgery where 22 percent of her liver was removed along with a tennis ball-sized cyst. While she is undergoing treatment, Dipika continues to make vlogs on YouTube.
