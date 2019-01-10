Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar: Associated with Battalion 609 only as Shoaib’s wife

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Battalion 609. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in the war film. Ahead of its release, Shoaib and wife Dipika Kakar sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about Battalion 609, Shoaib said, “It will present the story of how few Indian and Pakistani soldiers handle a tense situation on the border. Kamraj Mishra, my character in the film, loves his country passionately. He cannot take a word against it. So he ends up taking a decision without informing his high command. And that creates a tough situation for him and his Battalion. The film is about the struggle and victory of Kamraj. Also, there is a very interesting inclusion of cricket in the story, making it a more interesting watch.”

The film is releasing on January 11 and will be pitted against Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister. When asked if Battalion 609 will find any takers, the actor smiled to say, “We are nowhere close to both the films. We are not even competing with them. Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister have the biggest names in the industry, while we are just starting off. These films are also based on real characters while ours is complete fiction. To be honest, people enjoy watching a lot of films these days. So we will find our audience too. And I can promise that you will definitely have a great time watching our film.”

Talking about preparing for the role, the 31-year-old said, “To play a soldier, you need to be really fit. I lost a lot of weight and physically trained myself. We also rehearsed day and night for the action sequence. Luckily, all the hard work helped us sail smoothly once we went on floors. Also, the director Brijesh Tripathi really worked on each of our characters. We would sit for hours working on the script.”

Shoaib’s better half Dipika Kakar revealed that she got quite emotional on missing the trailer launch of the film, whilst she was away in the Bigg Boss 12 house. The Sasural Simar Ka actor won the reality show recently.

When asked if her Bigg Boss victory would further help promote the film, Dipika said, “His efforts helped me win the show. I think as a couple, it’s always a collective effort. But each project comes with its own destiny. Shoaib and the entire team has worked really hard on it and there is no way I can do anything to change that. The only way I am connected to this project is as his proud wife. It is Shoaib’s first film, and we all have been looking forward to it.”

Dipika Kakar had made her Bollywood debut last year with Paltan. Sharing that the couple always believes in giving priority to roles over medium, the actor said, “Quality work is all that we want to look out for. Also, one needs to be happy and convinced with their characters. When your work gets appreciated, the medium becomes secondary. As actors, that’s how we have picked our projects. And will continue to do so.”

On a concluding note, when we asked the couple how patriotic are they in real life, Shoaib Ibrahim said, “Dipika is an army child. Her father was in the forces. I think every one of us is passionate about our country and loves it. I think we can’t prove our patriotism every time. You love your mother but you don’t chant her name all the time. Same goes with our motherland. I am proud to be an Indian and getting to wear the army uniform for the film was definitely a special moment for me.”