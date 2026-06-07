Dipika Kakar begins immunotherapy, won’t undergo another surgery, confirms Shoaib Ibrahim

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are going through a difficult phase on the personal front. While Dipika is undergoing treatment for liver cancer, Shoaib’s father was recently hospitalised after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib shared updates on both Dipika’s condition and his father’s health. He also spoke about being away from his son Ruhaan for extended periods.

On Friday, Dipika Kakar underwent her first immunotherapy session. In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared, “Dipika’s immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet papa. We hope Dipika’s immunotherapy works.”

Also Read: Dipika Kakar diagnosed with 2 new cysts: ‘They are small; can’t take any action’

Shoaib also debunked rumors about Dipika undergoing another surgery and said, “A lot of people have been asking if Dipika is undergoing another surgery. As of now, the doctor has not said anything; the surgery is not happening at the moment.”

Shoaib Ibrahim’s update comes days after Dipika Kakar revealed that doctors had detected two new cysts.

For the unversed, Dipika has undergone two cancer-related procedures so far: a major liver surgery in 2025 and a cyst-removal procedure in 2026.

Shoaib Ibrahim on his father’s health

Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was hospitalized in the last week of May after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Sharing the latest update on his father’s health, the actor said, “My father is doing better; his health is improving day by day. His speech and the right side of the body will eventually recover. The day before yesterday, after 10 days, he finally started speaking; he has started smiling now. His speech therapy will begin soon because when he tries to speak long sentences, he blabbers. In the last 1-2 days, things have started to get better.”

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He further added, “On Monday, they might shift Papa from the ICU to the normal ward, but he will be in the hospital for another 8-10 days. If these things had not happened, my latest song would be releasing now, but it will be out in a few days. I am missing Ruhaan a lot; it has been 15 days since I have gone home. Due to dad’s condition, I took an Airbnb in Andheri only.”

While Shoaib Ibrahim has been away from television for some time, he has remained active behind the scenes as a producer. His latest music video, too, has been backed by his production house, Qalb Productions.

Disclaimer: This article covers ongoing medical treatments for serious conditions, including immunotherapy for cancer and recovery from a brain hemorrhage. This information is shared for editorial and public interest purposes and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.