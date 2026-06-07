Dipika Kakar begins immunotherapy, won’t undergo another surgery, confirms Shoaib Ibrahim

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are going through a difficult phase on the personal front. While Dipika is undergoing treatment for liver cancer, Shoaib’s father was recently hospitalised after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. In his latest YouTube vlog, Shoaib shared updates on both Dipika’s condition and his father’s health. He also spoke about being away from his son Ruhaan for extended periods.
Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar’s health
On Friday, Dipika Kakar underwent her first immunotherapy session. In his latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim shared, “Dipika’s immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet papa. We hope Dipika’s immunotherapy works.”
Shoaib also debunked rumors about Dipika undergoing another surgery and said, “A lot of people have been asking if Dipika is undergoing another surgery. As of now, the doctor has not said anything; the surgery is not happening at the moment.”
Shoaib Ibrahim’s update comes days after Dipika Kakar revealed that doctors had detected two new cysts.
For the unversed, Dipika has undergone two cancer-related procedures so far: a major liver surgery in 2025 and a cyst-removal procedure in 2026.
Shoaib Ibrahim on his father’s health
Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was hospitalized in the last week of May after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Sharing the latest update on his father’s health, the actor said, “My father is doing better; his health is improving day by day. His speech and the right side of the body will eventually recover. The day before yesterday, after 10 days, he finally started speaking; he has started smiling now. His speech therapy will begin soon because when he tries to speak long sentences, he blabbers. In the last 1-2 days, things have started to get better.”
Story continues below this ad
He further added, “On Monday, they might shift Papa from the ICU to the normal ward, but he will be in the hospital for another 8-10 days. If these things had not happened, my latest song would be releasing now, but it will be out in a few days. I am missing Ruhaan a lot; it has been 15 days since I have gone home. Due to dad’s condition, I took an Airbnb in Andheri only.”
While Shoaib Ibrahim has been away from television for some time, he has remained active behind the scenes as a producer. His latest music video, too, has been backed by his production house, Qalb Productions.
Disclaimer: This article covers ongoing medical treatments for serious conditions, including immunotherapy for cancer and recovery from a brain hemorrhage. This information is shared for editorial and public interest purposes and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More