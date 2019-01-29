Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim visit Ajmer Sharif

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim recently visited Ajmer Sharif. The couple shared photos of the trip on their respective social media handles.

Advertising

Shoaib shared a photo on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Irade roz bante hai aur bankar tut jate hai, wahi Ajmer aate hai jinhe KHWAJA SAHAB bulate hain.”

Dipika also shared a photo and wrote, “To thank him for all that he has showered upon us 😊 #blessed #ajmersharif?”

The two were accompanied by Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim who also gave a sneak peek into the couple’s trip. Here is a look at their photos:

Advertising

While Dipika Kakkar won the twelfth season of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss, Shoaib Ibrahim recently made his Bollywood debut with Battalion 609.