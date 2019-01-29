Toggle Menu
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim visit Ajmer Sharif

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim visited Ajmer Sharif to seek blessings. The couple shared photos of the trip on their respective social media handles.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim photo
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim seek blessings at Ajmer Sharif. (Source: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim recently visited Ajmer Sharif. The couple shared photos of the trip on their respective social media handles.

Shoaib shared a photo on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Irade roz bante hai aur bankar tut jate hai, wahi Ajmer aate hai jinhe KHWAJA SAHAB bulate hain.”

Dipika also shared a photo and wrote, “To thank him for all that he has showered upon us 😊 #blessed #ajmersharif?”

The two were accompanied by Shoaib Ibrahim’s sister Saba Ibrahim who also gave a sneak peek into the couple’s trip. Here is a look at their photos:

shoaib ibrahim and dipika kakar in ajmer dargah
Dipika Kakar shared a photo of the trip on Instagram. (Source: Dipika Kakar/Instagram)
shoaib ibrahim and dipika kakar in ajmer
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar at Ajmer Sharif. (Source: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
shoaib ibrahim and dipika kakar photos
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim pose for a selfie with Saba Ibrahim. (Source: Saba Ibrahim/Instagram)
shoaib ibrahim instagram
Saba Ibrahim posted a photo of herself with Shoaib Ibrahim. (Source: Saba Ibrahim/Instagram)

While Dipika Kakkar won the twelfth season of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss, Shoaib Ibrahim recently made his Bollywood debut with Battalion 609.

