Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim set to become parents soon, share pregnancy news with a dreamy photo. See here

After keeping fans guessing for a few days, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have finally made it official. The couple announced their pregnancy on Sunday with a special photo. The picture had Shoaib and Dipika sitting with their backs to the camera. Twinning in white, the two looked dreamy, as they wore caps that read ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’, respectively.

Sharing the photo, the couple shared that they are all set to embrace parenthood soon. They also mentioned how their hearts were full of ‘gratitude, happiness and excitement’. As they sought wishes and prayers for them, the couple wrote along with the lovely picture, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one. #shoaika #parentstobe #allahkashukar.”

Dipika and Shoaib even posted a vlog about their big news. In the video, they shared that Dipika had suffered a miscarriage last year, and this is why they took their time to share the news. They mentioned how they were waiting for three months, on the advice of their elders and even the doctors. Dipika and Shoaib also revealed how they told their family after a long time. They did promise that they will keep their fans updated henceforth about their parenthood journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Friends and fans were quick to drop comments wishing the parent-to-be. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza wrote, ” What a news!! Mubarakkkkk ho,” while Shivani Patel wrote, “Congratulations guys !! So so happy for you two .. can’t wait meet the little one.” Singer Mamta Sharma also posted, “Bohot bohot Mubaarak ho Mummy & Daddy ji.”

Shoaib and Dipika, who shared screen space in Sasural Simar Ka, got married in 2018 after dating each other for a few years. The same year, Dipika participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner. The actors, during the pandemic, also turned vloggers, and are quite popular on social media.

On the work front, Shoaib is currently playing the lead in Star Bharat’s Ajooni, while Dipika has been on a break for some time. The actor, however, recently collaborated with Shoaib on a number of music videos.