Dipika Chikhlia says her school uniform photo was ‘a mistake’: ‘I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans’

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, recently found herself in hot water over photos from her reunion party. In the photos, Dipika was dressed in school uniform, complete with white shirt, skirt, sneakers and a tie. While the actor shared a happy moment from her life, fans did not take kindly to the pictures. After she got trolled for wearing a ‘skirt’ and being ‘western’, Dipika eventually deleted the photos.

Now, in an interview, Dipika Chikhlia has opened up about the pictures and said that it was a mistake. Confessing that she never expected such a reaction from her fans, the actor said that she would never want to hurt them.

The picture that got Dipika Chikhlia a lot of trolling. (Photo: Dipika Chikhlia Instagram archive) The picture that got Dipika Chikhlia a lot of trolling. (Photo: Dipika Chikhlia Instagram archive)

“(I did not expect this reaction), else I would have never done it. I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans’ sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika,” Dipika told ETimes.

The actor added that there is already a lot to worry about in life, and she did not want to give a reason to her fans to be unhappy. She said, “I am not justifying what I have done. I am clear that it was a mistake on my part. I realised people had got unhappy. There’s enough happening in the world. Why add one more issue?”