Dipika Chikhlia on Ramayan’s return to the small screen: ‘History is repeating itself’

Popular mythological show Ramayan has once again returned to the small screen. The Ramanand Sagar directorial is currently airing every day on Star Bharat at 7 pm.

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who essayed the role of Sita in the show, shared the news on social media. She wrote, “So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat everyday at 7pm to watch Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’.”

Ramayan was re-aired on television after 33 years when the nation went into the coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020. To encourage people to stay at home to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar announced the return of the epic TV show in March 2020.

A few days after being re-telecast, the show clocked record TRPs. DD National said 7.7 crore people across the globe watched the show on April 16, 2020. “Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April,” DD National posted on its official Twitter handle.

Apart from Dipika Chikhlia, the show featured Arun Govil as Rama, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.