India’s Best Dramebaaz 3 winner Dipali Borkar: I couldn’t believe when Omung Kumar signed me for his film

Before India’s Best Dramebaaz 3, Dipali Borkar had participated in kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer.

Dipali Borkar was on Sunday announced as the winner of India’s Best Dramebaaz 3. Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari, the Zee TV show was judged by Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Huma Qureshi and art director Omung Kumar. Anish Railkar and Harshraj Lucky were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

After the win, Dipali shared that she was jumping with joy holding the golden trophy in her hand. “There’s a lot of excitement and happiness. I really worked hard for the show. To be able to have the trophy in my hand is like a dream come true. The judges really appreciated my hard work and that’s more important for me,” the young prodigy shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

During the course of the show, judge Omung had signed Dipali for his next film. When asked about the same, the young girl said, “I couldn’t believe my luck when sir announced that he will cast me. It was a very special moment for me. Now that the show is over, I am looking forward to working with Omung sir.”

Dipali has earlier participated in kids’ dance reality show Super Dancer. And her performances on the show even got her the role of young Kashi Bai in Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao.

The 10-year-old shared that she cannot choose between dancing and acting. “I am equally passionate about both. Dance is my first love but I really enjoy acting. After being on the show, I realised how much I love acting. I will be focussing on my studies and also balancing between both acting and dancing,” said Dipali.

Congratulations Dipali Borkar on winning the acting ka Golden Keeda and the title of #IndiasBestDramebaaz! 🎉✨ pic.twitter.com/Kipe8IvnSR — Zee TV (@ZeeTV) October 7, 2018

The kid further shared that India’s Best Dramebaaz helped her hone her acting skills. She said, “Acting in a serial and on stage in a reality show are very different things. Initially, people thought its unfair that I was on the show. But once they realised the difference, everyone supported me. I love being on stage and would like to continue doing it all my life. The mentors and judges really helped me learn acting. Today, I can confidently say I am a much better actor.”

Dipali, who hails from Pune, is a star in her hometown. Sharing her experience, the champ said, “It feels special, of course. Whenever I go out, people want to click selfies with me. Who wouldn’t enjoy the attention? But my family and friends keep me grounded. I am still the same Dipali for them.”

Apart from the gold trophy, Dipali also received a prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

