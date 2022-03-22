Dimpy Ganguly is expecting her third child

Model-actor Dimpy Ganguly announced on Monday that she is set to welcome her third child. The Bigg Boss 8 contestant took to Instagram to share an adorable photo in which she is holding her son in her arms, while her daughter plants a kiss on her baby bump.

Sharing the photo, Dimpy wrote, “To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can’t help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that’s painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their ‘mum’. How I know this? Because I’m still like that with mine ;) Can’t believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother’s day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that’s this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world. #uaemothersday #mothersday #mothers #momofthree.”

Dimpy Ganguly married Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Reanna in 2016. They were blessed with son Aryaan in 2020. Dimpy was earlier married to Rahul Mahajan. However, the two parted ways after five years.