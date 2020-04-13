Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguli welcomes second child

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguli welcomed her second child, a son on Saturday. The actor married her longtime friend Rohit Roy, and they already have a four-year-old daughter Reanna. Ganguli shared the happy news on her Instagram account. She revealed that her newborn has been named Aryaan.
Ganguli posted a beautiful picture of her baby’s feet, which she framed with her hands in a heart gesture. She wrote, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.” In another post, where her husband and daughter are seen cuddling the newborn, she wrote, “My world ️ #blessed.”
Dimpy Ganguli started her career as a contestant in Gladrags Mega Model Hunt in 2009. She later rose to fame when she participated in Rahul Mahajan’s swayamvar- Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, which she eventually won and the two tied the knot. Soon after, Ganguli filed for divorce on grounds of domestic violence. In 2015, she married her longtime friend, businessman Rohit Roy and moved to Dubai.
Ganguli has also been part of shows like SRK’s Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Nach Baliye 5 (along with Rahul Mahajan), Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Comedy Classes and Bigg Boss 8, in which she ended as a finalist.
Here are some pictures of Dimpy Ganguli and her family:
I had recently shared a video where Reanna was bathing Shiva(a Hindu god) while chanting “Om Namah Shivay”. While mostly I received adorable messages and blessings for Reanna, my cousin brother, one of the deepest people I know, wrote back to me saying , his daughter (who is a year and a half younger to Reanna) is growing up without a religion. My first instincts were “how cool!” I mean the amount of differences religion has caused in my country and in countries around the world; the wars fought, the bloodshed..Wouldn’t it be better if we only had one religion- humanity? But then he goes on to tell me that his daughter doesn’t know what praying or a prayer is and never will,and I started thinking more..I can’t call myself overtly religious (I’m more spiritual) but I have always associated prayers to “hopes”. Religion to me is having that faith that good always triumphs over bad, that in days of extreme darkness u know that a supreme power is looking after you and giving you the strength to bear with things and inspires you to be a better person …and I don’t think I could have made it this far if I didn’t have the “hope”. My prayers are a way of letting the universe know my wishes..so why take away “hope” from someone? Moreover I never had to teach Reanna to take an interest in religion it was totally her choice. True enough her grandmoms were overjoyed and this became something they do together. But I don’t think that introducing my religion to my daughter is something “henious”. Albeit I’m against all prejudices associated with religion and I do think as a family we would make sure that Reanna too is free of prejudices. But when I see her doing these things I look back and remember that I was raised this same way and I (think) I turned out quite alright.I would love to raise a responsible global citizen but I am also very proud of my upbringing, my culture and my traditions and I would love my daughter to know what they are and I’m pretty sure if I can do it right she will choose what’s best for her life in the generation that she will live and in the world that she will have to survive. I will lay out all the cards and I will let her choose. #twinning
