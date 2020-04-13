Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguli welcomes second child

Dimpy Ganguli is married to businessman Rohit Roy. (Photo: Dimpy/Instagram) Dimpy Ganguli is married to businessman Rohit Roy. (Photo: Dimpy/Instagram)

Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguli welcomed her second child, a son on Saturday. The actor married her longtime friend Rohit Roy, and they already have a four-year-old daughter Reanna. Ganguli shared the happy news on her Instagram account. She revealed that her newborn has been named Aryaan.

Ganguli posted a beautiful picture of her baby’s feet, which she framed with her hands in a heart gesture. She wrote, “Born on the eve of Easter..my little Bunny Blue is here! Aryaan Roy 11.04.2020.” In another post, where her husband and daughter are seen cuddling the newborn, she wrote, “My world ️ #blessed.”

Dimpy Ganguli started her career as a contestant in Gladrags Mega Model Hunt in 2009. She later rose to fame when she participated in Rahul Mahajan’s swayamvar- Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, which she eventually won and the two tied the knot. Soon after, Ganguli filed for divorce on grounds of domestic violence. In 2015, she married her longtime friend, businessman Rohit Roy and moved to Dubai.

Ganguli has also been part of shows like SRK’s Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Nach Baliye 5 (along with Rahul Mahajan), Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, Comedy Classes and Bigg Boss 8, in which she ended as a finalist.

Here are some pictures of Dimpy Ganguli and her family:

