Dilip Joshi on reports of rift between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors: ‘We are a great team’

Dilip Joshi says he is comfortable working with the cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Reports about a rift between the actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah often surface online. But, Dilip Joshi, who essays the role of Jethalal in the popular sitcom, says he hardly pays heed to such rumours as they are spread only to grab attention on social media.

Rubbishing rumours of his fight with co-actors Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta and Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, Joshi said he has been working on the sitcom for 13 years, and the entire team is what keeps him going.

“We have been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a rift, I just laugh it off. Just because someone wants to write something to grab eyeballs on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even feel like clarifying things now or stating that all is well. We are a great team, which is why the show is doing so well. I am comfortable working with my co-actors and the entire team. That is probably why I have not thought about doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going,” he told The Times of India.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah launched in 2008 and recently completed 3200 episodes. With popular characters like Jethalal, Daya, Tapu, Babuji and others, the show still finds many takers.

Dilip Joshi credits the writing team for the popularity of his character Jethalal. “Jethalal is a beautiful character, and even today, whenever I go out, people shower me with so much love. They keep telling us to keep the show going. It is a well-defined character, which is one of the reasons why it is so successful,” the actor shared.

The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently returned to the set in Mumbai. They had moved to a resort in Silvassa to film new episodes amid lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra.