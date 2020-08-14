Dilip Joshi took ‘Throwback Thursday’ quite seriously

Dilip Joshi shared photos from his theatre days. (Photo: Dilip Joshi/Instagram)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi made his debut on the social media platform Instagram in July. While the actor is still learning the ropes, someone recently told him about ‘Throwback Thursday’.

Sharing some throwback photos on Instagram, Joshi wrote, “Someone told me there’s a thing called #ThrowbackThursday on Instagram. So, here we go. 1983. The green room at the legendary Prithvi Theatre in Juhu, just before we were about to go live with our play ‘Khelaiya’. Lots of fond memories from that time with the entire cast and crew, especially Chandu Bhai, Paresh Bhai, and the one and only Mahendra Joshi! #prithvitheatre #tbt #1983 #theatre #musical #memories #beginning #theatrelife.”

Dilip Joshi is totally unrecognisable in these throwback pictures. Isn’t it?

