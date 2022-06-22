Dilip Joshi hints at Shailesh Lodha’s return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Ka Chashmah: ‘Never say never’

Shailesh Lodha, known for essaying the role of Taarak Mehta in India’s longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show. His exit has come as a shock for the fans of the show. Though Lodha has refrained from commenting on his exit, actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has spoken about it.

Joshi feels exit of any co-actor is difficult since one forms a ‘rhythm’ with them. “Change is inevitable. Thodi difficulty toh hoti hai when they leave the show, of course as a rhythm is set with your co-stars,” he told Times of India. However, Joshi hinted at Lodha’s return to the show.

Also read | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar debunks death rumours

Shailesh Lodha was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah for 14 years. A source close to the show earlier told indianexpress.com that the actor decided to leave the show as he didn’t have much to do. “Shailesh feels that his character has been lost among the ensemble. While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans have again started and he’s quite busy. He recently informed the production house that he wouldn’t like to continue,” the source said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha. (Photo: Shailesh Lodha/Instagram) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha. (Photo: Shailesh Lodha/Instagram)

Lodha has joined a new show, Waah Bhai Waah, on Shemaroo TV as a host. The show will feature some poets who will entertain the audience with their verses on everyday life. Talking about the show, Lodha, in a statement, said, “I am exhilarated to be a part of Shemaroo TV’s latest original, ‘Waah Bhai Waah’. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent.”

The avid viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have also been eagerly waiting for the return of Dayaben, a character played by Disha Vakani. Not just the viewers, Dilip Joshi has also been missing working with Vakani. He said that in the ten years during which he worked with her on the show he enjoyed himself a lot. “I personally miss her a lot. The madness in her execution is fun to watch not just as an actor but also as a viewer. jo mazaa ek scene karne mein aata hai ek co-actor ke saath, I definitely miss her (The fun that we one has while working with a co-actor, I miss that),” Joshi told Times of India.

Disha Vakani has been on a long break after she delivered a baby in 2017. Since then many names have popped up as her replacement but she has not been replaced yet.