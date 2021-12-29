Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal does not want to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for this reason: ‘The day I feel…’

Television actor Dilip Joshi is better known as Jethalal to his fans. His character Jethalal from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a household name and has been loved by fans since 2008. Many cast members, including his on-screen wife Dayaben played by Disha Vakani, have left the show but for Dilip, he doesn’t feel the need to leave it.

In a recent chat with The Times of India, Dilip said that “it’s fun being a part of it”. He shared that till the time he enjoys the show, he will continue to do it. “The day I feel that I am not enjoying it anymore, I will move on,” he said.

Dilip Joshi revealed that he gets offers from other shows but he does not take them up. “I feel that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit this one for something else,” he said. The actor acknowledged the love that he has received from the audience and said, “People love us so much and why would I want to ruin that for no reason.”

Earlier this month, photos and videos from Dilip’s daughter’s wedding went viral on social media. Sharing videos from the wedding, the actor wrote, “You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan.”