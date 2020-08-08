Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam teaser: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are lovestruck in new video

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam will release on August 10. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram) Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam will release on August 10. (Photo: Himanshi Khurana/Instagram)

The teaser of Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s new music video, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” released today. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik, the full song, presented by T-Series will be out on August 10.

From the look of the teaser, the music video seems to be built around two lovers, played by Asim and Himanshi. To raise the excitement around the song, the makers have left it to the imagination of the viewers to think why there is a police force around Asim’s house in the video, why Himanshi has a gun and who has been shot dead.

Also, the 30 seconds teaser gives a glimpse of sparkling chemistry between Asim and Himanshi which we have also seen in their earlier released music videos, “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Khayal Rakhya Kar”.

While announcing the song, Asim had written on Instagram, “Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi!” Himanshi also shared a couple of photos from the song on social media.

Both, Asim and Himanshi enjoy a huge fan following post their journey in Bigg Boss 13. While Asim ended up being the first runner up of the show, Himanshi was eliminated much earlier. But she formed a special bond with Asim during her stint in the TV reality show and now the two are dating each other.

