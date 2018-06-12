Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Yogita Bihani: From watching Karan Kundra’s show to now playing his heroine, I am living my dreams

Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Yogita Bihani feels the Dus Ka Dum promo with Salman Khan acted as a lucky charm for her. Dil Hi Toh Hai actor Yogita Bihani feels the Dus Ka Dum promo with Salman Khan acted as a lucky charm for her.

Young girl Yogita Bihani hadn’t even celebrated getting a chance to star alongside Salman Khan in the promo of Dus Ka Dum, when she was surprised to receive a call from Ekta Kapoor, who chose to sign her as the lead, for her show Dil Hi To Hai. The Czarina, who is making a family drama after a long hiatus, is leaving no stone unturned to make this a special project. While Yogita will be making her television debut, Karan Kundra has been signed opposite her, who will make a comeback to fiction television after a break Stating that the promo with Salman acted as a lucky charm for her, Yogita shared about her emotions on bagging Dil Hi Toh Hai. “I am really excited about this new journey. I don’t know if excited is exactly the right word that I am feeling. It’s a dream come true moment for me to sign this lead role. I think it’s the biggest deal I have cracked in my life,” Yogita shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Giving an insight into her role, she shared, “I play Dr. Palak Sharma, who is a very confident and today’s girl. She has a likeable personality, is very close to her family and completely committed to her profession. She is a practical girl, who fights for her rights.” Comparing it with her real self, she said with a smile, “I totally relate to the character, the only difference is that she has long hair and I have short.”

The television industry is known for its erratic work schedules and this being her debut show, we asked Yogita, if she’s facing any difficulties. “Yes we are shooting for 12-13 hours at a stretch but as the team is such a wonderful one, I am yet to feel the pressure. I think I couldn’t have asked for a better production team and cast as they make work so much fun. There’s no stress at all.”

Born and brought up in Delhi in a business family, Yogita is the youngest among her six siblings. Sharing that the hopes of becoming an actor died a silent death as a child, it was a chance encounter that fuelled her journey in the glam town. “I had accompanied a friend for an audition for a music video and I managed to crack it. I was 16-17 then and with a stigma around the industry and Delhi people, I was scared and so refused the offer. I then did my graduation in computer science and having an interest in the food sector, was doing a course in hospitality. That’s when I came to Mumbai and while working for an NGO, I got the chance to be on a show for Living Foodz. The team there boosted my confidence, saying I should try acting and so the process of auditions began, and in a year, here I am,” she shared with a smile.

Yogita also shared how when she was just six-years-old, her elder sister had got an acting offer but her family did not let her take it up. “Now with time they have understood and evolved and have been backing me completely. We have a family group on WhatsApp, and they share each and every update there as a proud family. I am extremely blessed to see them so happy and also because somehow I am managing to live my sister’s dream.”

While the actor accepts that there’s still a fight between Mumbai and Delhi, she has started to accept the city as her new home. Also talking about her co-star Karan, she stated, “As kids, we have all grown up watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, and when I grew up, my sister and I were hooked to Karan’s debut show Kitni Mohabbat Hai. We followed both seasons religiously and used to sing the title track together (starts singing it). I personally loved watching Karan on the show and now I am his leading lady (smiles). When I told him this, he was like, shut up don’t make me feel like an oldie. But it’s unbelievable to work with all of them, who you’ve seen on-screen or read about in news; I am yet to come with all of this.”

Dil Hi Toh Hai will also star Poonam Dhillon, Bijay Anand, Pooja Bannerjee, Akshay Dogra, Asmita Sood, Sudeepa Singh among more. It will air Monday-Friday 10 pm, starting June 18 on Sony TV.

