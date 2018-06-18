Karan Kundrra: Dil Hi Toh Hai will start a new trend on television with its relatable content

Karan Kundrra will be sharing screen space with debutant Yogita Bihani in Dil Hi Toh Hai. Karan Kundrra will be sharing screen space with debutant Yogita Bihani in Dil Hi Toh Hai.

“An actor’s performance gives an insight into all the experiences and emotions he has seen in life. Having spent a good amount of time in the industry, I definitely see a lot of change in me,” shared Karan Kundrra, who is all set to make his comeback to television with Dil Hi Toh Hai. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor, who is collaborating with producer Ekta Kapoor once again, shared that his new project would change the way television content is perceived.

Talking about family drama Dil Hi Toh Hai, Karan said, “It is a family-oriented show, but not a typical daily. This will actually kick-start a new momentum on television with its relatable content. Also, at the end of the day, it’s a love story. Along with television, I also wanted to do a web show, and see I just got plain lucky with the show also airing on ALTBalaji simultaneously.”

Karan will be sharing screen space with debutant Yogita Bihani in Dil Hi Toh Hai. On Yogita, he said, “She is a talented girl with a lot of spunk and I am having a good time shooting with her. Her character is also not the typical bahus and I think when her energies will transcend on-screen, it will be magical. I have no doubt that the show and our jodi will be loved by fans.”

Interestingly, Karan has mostly worked with friends like Ekta Kapoor and Vikas Gupta but he shares that it wasn’t intentional. “Yes, all my fiction shows have been with Ekta. It’s not that I don’t trust anyone else but it has worked for me pretty well. As for Vikas, we took up a challenge of doing such a different show like Gumrah together. It’s fun to work with him as we keep on experimenting. I am fine with working with anyone, who has good content for me,” he said.

Talking about being constantly under the limelight, Karan remarked, “I don’t understand when people say they are getting too much attention. Didn’t we choose this? I think when fans love you, that’s the gratification of all the hard work. If you are not paid attention, then you aren’t doing a good job. Sometimes things get personal but that can be dealt with. Otherwise, I love all the attention that comes my way.”

The actor further spoke about his growing career graph. “1921 was my first solo film and it did so well. I am glad that Vikram Bhatt showed trust on me. Love School recently became the most watched show on the channel and now with Dil Hi Toh Hai, I feel fortunate that all my hard work is paying off,” said Karan.

Dil Hi Toh Hai will also star Poonam Dhillon, Bijay Anand, Pooja Bannerjee, Akshay Dogra, Asmita Sood, Sudeepa Singh among more. It will air Monday-Friday 10 pm, starting June 18 on Sony TV.

