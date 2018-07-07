Dil Hai Hindustani 2: Sunidhi Chauhan, Badshah and Pritam cross boundaries with their musical extravaganza

Dil Hai Hindustani 2: Starting July 7, Dil Hai Hindustani 2 will air on weekends at 8 pm on Star Plus. Dil Hai Hindustani 2: Starting July 7, Dil Hai Hindustani 2 will air on weekends at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is all set to go on air tonight. The Star Plus show will bring on stage the best of singers from all across the globe. Judging the latest season will be versatile singer Sunidhi Chauhan, rapping maestro Badshah and celebrated music composer Pritam.

Hosted by new age live wires Mukti Mohan and Raghav, the show promises to be an extravaganza celebrating the rich musical heritage of India. The audience will witness dazzling performances of popular Indian songs, with participants adding their own characteristic spin to it.

Waxing eloquent about the show, Tareefan singer Badshah said, “After being stupefied by the talent last season, I am glad to be associated with this unique show yet again. It requires real talent to match up to the standards set by the Indian singers, given the variety of music produced in our industry. It’s not just the best ‘awaaz’, but also the best ‘andaaz’ that I am looking for. So I will ensure that the talents on board are not only good singers, but great entertainers who would keep the audience enthralled throughout the season.”

Sunidhi, who is back on the judging table after The Remix, added, “Dil Hai Hindustani 2 is a refreshing concept. Witnessing non-Indians joyously performing Indian songs, not only made me proud of the universality of Indian music, but also the inspirational value India holds in the world. I am really excited to be part of this grand celebration of our country and its music.”

Pritam on his part averred, “I am thrilled to have an opportunity to curate performances based on talent from ‘across the globe’. I am always on the lookout for talented musicians to add to our music platform Jam8. It is rare to find a platform which celebrates Indian music on a global stage, entertaining the world with extraordinary ‘desi’ performances. Judging a talent show is not a new phenomenon for me but the idea of putting together a ‘performance’ will be very interesting to watch for us as judges. ”

