Did Shivangi Joshi lie about family’s financial crisis on Lock Upp? Team responds

Actress Shivangi Joshi has been receiving backlash over her confessions made on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. On the latest episode of the captive reality show, Shivangi spoke about her family going through a financial crisis where her parents didn’t even have money to buy food for the family. Soon after the clips went viral, internet users called her story fake. They even pointed out that in her old interviews, Shivangi had said her father was in the army, and she lived in a bungalow.

Some said Shivangi made up the story to gain sympathy closer to the finale. Now, Shivangi Joshi’s team has strongly reacted to the buzz and countered all speculation.

Shivangi Joshi’s team reacts to claims about her ‘fake’ confession

Countering rumors calling Shivangi ‘living on the street’ claims fake, her team said, “A big house back in the hometown isn’t a plot twist. It’s called a family home; crores of Indian families have one. And a ‘secret’ is, by definition, something you didn’t say before. People leave things out of interviews for years. Sharing it later doesn’t make it fake; it makes it a secret. That’s what the word means. And there it is again, the “fixed winner” narrative to rattle the audience. Genuine question: what’s your source? Because we’re the official Team Shivangi, and funnily enough, we never got that memo. It’s always easier to ask than to accuse. You picked accuse, on someone who did nothing but tell the truth. That’s on you, not her.”

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi’s Lock Upp confession ‘fake’, says Internet: ‘She said her dad was in army’

A big house back in the hometown isn’t a plot twist. It’s called a family home, crores of Indian families have one. And a “secret” is, by definition, something you didn’t say before. People leave things out of interviews for years. Sharing it later doesn’t make it fake, it… https://t.co/59AHmFCpAS — Shivangi Joshi (@shivangijoshi10) July 29, 2026

Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she’s said in her interviews. 🙂 What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true.… https://t.co/z1E2EERgcD — Shivangi Joshi (@shivangijoshi10) July 29, 2026

In the other tweets, her team wrote, “Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she’s said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true. That’s not a lie. That’s just a life you only knew half of. And “trophy mil gayi”? From where? The finale hasn’t even happened. You’ve invented a result that doesn’t exist to bait people into a biased narrative. Lol, try harder. Free tip: when you won’t sign your own name to your words, you don’t get to lecture anyone about the truth. And for everyone else planning the same, take the hint. This account is done staying quiet. Bring lies, we’ll bring receipts, and you’ll leave cooked.”

What Shivangi Joshi said on Lock Upp?

During the latest episode, Shivangi Joshi confessed, “My father had a transport business with a relative. Everything was going great. But then some issues happened between him and my father, and he dumped all the losses on my father. The loss was so huge that my father had to sell everything that he had. We were literally on the streets. We had no money to even buy food. A few relatives bought us bread and butter to eat and survive. We didn’t have the money to even light a stove. After that, my parents worked very hard.”

So so proud of this girl for what she has achieved at such a young age!🩷

To step in for your family, work hard day & night so that she can give them a comfortable life!

Her family is truly her protector & strength✨#ShivangiJoshi #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/OvEoRWCw3U — Shweta✨ (@Shweta231294) July 28, 2026

“They worked at a canteen to earn money; they would stitch people’s clothes, and even washed utensils at the canteen. They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again,” Shivangi Joshi added.

Internet’s reaction to Shivangi Joshi’s confession

As soon as Shivangi’s clips from the show went viral, a few internet users called out the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress. They dug out an old interview with Pinkvilla where she claimed that her father was in the army. Sharing the clip, a user wrote, “Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army… not a businessman! So the whole eating bread and butter on the streets and working in a cafe was a lie to gain sympathy.”

Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army… not a businessman! So the whole eating bread and butter on the streets and working in a cafe was a lie to gain sympathy 🤡#LockUpp #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/lWvYssmlUl — ayra (@ayratastic) July 28, 2026

Another user also shared another article where Shivangi was quoted as saying she lived in a bungalow in her hometown. A third user had written, “I knew before only..she is a liar and she made up bread butter molestation story very smartly. Too cunning girl. Shivangi Joshi, you are not a winner. Khairaat mein Ekta Kapoor se trophy mil gayi.” One of the users also commented, “I was a fan! But she has literally so many contradictions with her own statements from the past! She has literally used Harshad in the show! She used her serial bahu antics to the fullest! Sympathy queen Shivangi Joshi winner ban jao toh bhi koi matlab nahi hai.”

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Shivangi Joshi is currently seen on Lock Upp, and as per rumors on social media, she has been declared the winner of the show too. Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Monday to Sunday at 8 pm. The show’s grand finale is expected to happen on 5th August.