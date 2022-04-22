Did Palak Tiwari take a dig at Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Abhinav Kohli for not providing for son?: ‘If anyone else was earning accordingly…’

Palak Tiwari said that her goal in life is to be able to provide for her family, because she wants to unburden her mother, Shweta Tiwari, from the responsibility of being the sole bread-winner of the family. Palak seemed to take an indirect dig at her mother’s ex-husband Abhinav Kohli when she said that nobody in the family is earning enough money to be able to relieve Shweta of taking on extra work.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Palak said that he would like to provide for her half-brother Reyansh’s education, and explained why it tears her mother apart to leave him at home when she goes to work. Palak is the daughter of Shweta and her first husband, Raja Chaudhary; Reyansh is the son of Shweta and her second husband, Abhinav Kohli.

She said, “Ultimate aim is to provide for my family in a way that they never have to worry about anything. Because my mom has always been a sole earner, and I want to take that pressure off her back. I really want to be capable enough and earn enough so that I can provide for my brother and his education throughout his life. I can provide for my mom, my nana’s medical bills and my nani’s medical bills. I hope they never come about. Anything that my family needs, I want to be the person they can rely on.”

Speaking about Palak being forced to leave Reyansh behind as she takes on project after project, Palak continued, “I know my mother doesn’t like keeping Reyansh at home, even if it is for one night. They have a very sweet bond. If anyone else was earning accordingly in the family, she would have stayed home with him, and I want this for my brother as well. I know she leaves him and goes to work just so she can provide for us. And I know she takes on so much work.”

Shweta’s busy schedule became controversial some months ago, when Abhinav Kohli accused her of leaving Reyansh at a hotel while she went to South Africa to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has also accused her of keeping Reyansh from him. In 2021, she was awarded custody of Reyansh. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble some time ago, Shweta had described Abhinav as ‘someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’.