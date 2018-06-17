Jiya Thakur wins Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 4: Highlights

DID Li’l Masters Season 4 Finale: The dance reality show was judged by Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangada Sen. DID Li’l Masters Season 4 Finale: The dance reality show was judged by Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangada Sen.

Jiya Thakur was on Sunday declared the winner of the fourth season of Zee TV’s dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Jiya took home the DID Li’l Masters trophy and a prize money of Rs five lakh. Contestants Urva and Tamman were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Judged by Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangada Sen, the show was hosted by TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Tammana. On the finale night, they were joined by dancer-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari. The finale also witnessed some stunning performances from the finalists. Comedian Ali Asgar also made his presence felt during the finale.