Jiya Thakur wins Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 4: Highlights

Jiya Thakur was on Sunday declared the winner of the fourth season of Zee TV’s dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. Jiya took home the DID Li’l Masters trophy and a prize money of Rs five lakh. Contestants Urva and Tamman were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
Judged by Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangada Sen, the show was hosted by TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Tammana. On the finale night, they were joined by dancer-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari. The finale also witnessed some stunning performances from the finalists. Comedian Ali Asgar also made his presence felt during the finale.
Jiya Thakur wins the show and the judges award her with the trophy and a prize money of Rs five lakh. The young kid cannot believe that she is the champion and jumps in joy. Jay further announces Urva and Tamman as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
AP Rockers finish at the fifth position and the fourth place is taken by Mann and Amit. Jiya, Tamman and Urva are in the Top 3.
Jay calls the judges and sponsors. The winner of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4 will be announced soon.
Jay shares that soon the winner's name will be announced. But before that he called in all the finalists for a dhamakedar performance. The kids danced on songs like “Kamli”, “Dhakkad”, “Bann meri rani”, “Jash-e-Ishq”, “Vande Mataram” and “Yaha ke hum sikander”.
Jay welcomes India's Best Dramebaaz host Shantanu Maheshwari on stage. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 winner gives a mind blowing performance on “Sud sud” and “High heels”. The judges of the show Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar join him post the act and promote their show.
After claiming that she is confident of winning the show, Urva decides to test the fitness of the audience and invites a few men on to the stage. She asks them to do some physical tasks and they all fail in front of the kid.
Finalist Urva performs next on “Jeene na de” and “Pallu latke” . The tiny tot amazes all with her energised moves and confidence.
Jay and Shantanu ask the audience, who they feel will win the trophy. Seeing the cheering, it seems like all the finalists have a great fan following already. Vaishnavi joins them on stage to poke fun at Jay. The jibes at Jay no longer impress.
Ali and Jay dance to the latter's Hate Story 3 song “Aaj phir tumpe”. Their act leaves everyone in splits, and Ali further invites Marzi on stage to perform a sensual dance with him.
Ali Asgar is back on stage, this time dressed as a woman. She introduces herself as Jay's wife Mahhi. The judges poke fun at him and Ali goes on to reveals Jay's private secrets. The two carry on entertaining the audience with silly jokes.
A young kid, who is part of India's Best Dramebaaz, promotes her show on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4 finale. The kids acting reality show will be judged by Sonali Bendre, Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.
Tamanna joins Jay on stage and performs on a funny song as a dedication to her co-host. The audience is left in splits as she makes fun of Jay. After the act, he turns sarcastic and praises her act.
Marzi lauds Tamman and thanks Bir for getting thetalented kid on the show. The family has a fun moment on stage with judge Siddharth Anand.
Itanagar's Tamman steps on the stage next and wows the audience with his dance moves and acrobatic skills on the title tracks of Baahubali and Dangal. The young boy looks confident and his family can't seem to stop celebrating his achievement.
Bir and Vaishnavi have a face-off and prove why they desreved to be skippers on the show. They also indulge in a fun banter on who deserves to win the show.
After her high-voltage act, Farah claims that she wants Jiya to win the show. Skipper Vaishnavi joins her and says that since the girl has already won hearts, she desreves to be the champion. Farah joins her family to cheer for her.
The coolest diva of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Jiya Thakur performs next. A glimpse of her video showed all celebs on the show from Madhuri Dixit, Prabhudheva, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor being blown away by her talent. Jiya performs on “Bom diggy diggy”.
Ex-DID contestants Dharmesh, Punit Pathak and Raghav are called on to the stage and they perform on ABCD's “Bezuban”. The trio dance like superstars and completely mesmerize the audience. The three boys will be seen in Nawabzade and they promote their upcoming film on the show.
Host Jay Bhanushali ditches his mike and hits the stage with an impressive act on Padmaavat's song "Binte dil".
The next performance is a girls vs boys act. The boys start the dance with “Tan tana tan” and the girls led by Vaishnavi move on “Saara zamana”. All of them get together to then dance on “Main tera boyfriend.” Their act gets cheers from the audience and they can’t stop dancing along with them.
Mann and Amit interacted with the judges and shared that they will always perform together come what may. Shantanu further interviews their families who seem confident that they will win the show.
Tanay and Bir Radha host the next segment and call in the next performers Mann and Amit on stage. The Gujarat boys perform a robotic dance on “Swag se swagat” and win the audiences’ heart.
Ali then goes on to interact with the judges and calls Siddharth a joru ka ghulam. Also, since he is very shy, Ali calls him the young Alok Nath. He moves to Marzi and makes fun of him and his antics throughout the season. Farah is next but before she is attacked, she makes fun of Ali, saying that today he looks like a mix of Mithun and Bappi da.
Ali Asgar dressed as Grandmaster Mithun joins Jay on stage. He is greeted with his signature line, “Kya baat, kya baat, kya baat.” They indulge in a funny banter and pull each other’s legs. Ali says that since DID is incomplete without Mithun, he had to come back.
After a rocking act, Jay interacts with AP Rockers and the group shared how no one supported when they started dancing and now, they are cheering for them. Their families and village members join them for an impromptu jig. The judges share that they changed their fates and salute their passion and craft.
Jay announces the next act of AP Rockers - a group with 14 girls and one boy. Having grown up in farmers’ families, the young kids have struggled a lot to reach this position. A lot of celebs like Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Shraddha Arya and Ali Asgar through a video wish them good luck for the finale. The team gives a visually delightful performance.
Jay, Tamanna and Shantanu continue to have fun on stage and sending the two off, Jay decides to avenge all the insult he had to face throughout the season. He announces the award of “Cry Baby” and introduces the nominees. The title is finally won by judge Siddharth Anand and he is given a bucket shaped trophy. Siddharth shares that it is his life’s first award.
Tamanna joins Shantanu on stage and ask Tanay to present one of his shayari. He brings a smile on all the judges’ faces with his funny take on them.
While Tamanna is celebrating the fact that Jay is not around, he enters the stage. After some overdramatic moments between them, they call for an ad break.
They call up the terrific trio Tanay, Soorya and Abhinav to perform next. While Tanay moves on “Hawaiyen” from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Abhinav dances on the soulful “Dil diyan gallan” and Soorya rocks the stage on “Bulleya”.
Siddharth Anand takes to the console and greets the audience. With Jay missing from the stage, he calls India’s Best Dramebaaz host Shantanu Maheshwari on stage to carry forward the show. Entering on SRK’s “I am the best” song, the young star will co-host with Siddharth.
Bir Radha Sherpa also spoke about how it was a dream to perform on the finale of DID Li’l Masters. He thanked his teammate Tamman for reaching the finale and making his dream come true. Marzi shared some pictures from Bir’s Instagram account where girls keep sending him love-dovey messages. One of his biggest fans Dolly also came on the show and the girl went crazy meeting her idol. The star struck fan proposed Bir and also asked him to marry her. Bir was left blushing getting so much attention from her.
Skipper Bir Radha Sherpa presented a breathtaking performance on “O o jaane jana” and “Kurbaan hua”. He completely floored the audience with his moves.
Marzi and Farah host the show and start pulling each other’s legs, leaving the audience in splits. They also joked how till the time reality show yojana is active, they will never be out of work. They also make fun of host Jay Bhanushali on how he is on the lookout for work and the lack of money in his life.
The first performance saw the Top 5 finalists performing together on Baaghi’s “Get ready to fight” and Sultan’s title track. Dressed in white and neon outfits, they all looked like real stars. The act packed with a lot of action and stunts really impressed the audience.
Farah Khan joined the contestants on stage and she shared that more than one lakh contestants had auditioned for the show and congratulated the top five for coming this far. She shared a fun moment with them and grilled them on why they should win the show.
The grand finale episode starts with a preview of what lies ahead today evening. And let us tell you that it’s going to be a fun night with guests like Ali Asgar. Also Dance India Dance stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav will perform tonight.
The exciting season of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters will see its grand finale tonight. With talented kids Mann Amit, Urva Bhavsar, Taman Gamnu, AP Rockers and Jiya Thakur as the finalists, the race to the trophy is going to be really tough. The season kicked started earlier this year with Bollywood star Chitraganda Singh, filmmaker Siddharth Anand and choreographer Marzi Pestonji as judges. Acclaimed choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan joined the panel later. Hosted by Jay Bhanushali and kid prodigy Tamanna, the reality show saw young dancers like Jeetumoni Kalita, Vaishnavi Patil, Tanay and Bir Sherpa.