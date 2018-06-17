Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Jiya Thakur wins Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 4: Highlights

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Updated: June 17, 2018 10:31:26 pm
Judged by Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangada Sen, the show was hosted by TV actors Jay Bhanushali and Tammana. On the finale night, they were joined by dancer-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari. The finale also witnessed some stunning performances from the finalists. Comedian Ali Asgar also made his presence felt during the finale.

Live Blog

22:22 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Jiya Thakur wins Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4

Jiya Thakur wins the show and the judges award her with the trophy and a prize money of Rs five lakh. The young kid cannot believe that she is the champion and jumps in joy. Jay further announces Urva and Tamman as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

22:16 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Jiya, Tamman and Urva in Top 3

AP Rockers finish at the fifth position and the fourth place is taken by Mann and Amit. Jiya, Tamman and Urva are in the Top 3.

22:15 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Winner of DID Li'l Masters Season 4 to be announced soon

Jay calls the judges and sponsors. The winner of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4 will be announced soon.

22:11 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
The finalists perform one last time

Jay shares that soon the winner's name will be announced. But before that he called in all the finalists for a dhamakedar performance. The kids danced on songs like “Kamli”, “Dhakkad”, “Bann meri rani”, “Jash-e-Ishq”, “Vande Mataram” and “Yaha ke hum sikander”.

22:04 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
 Shantanu Maheshwari dance on "High Heels"

Jay welcomes India's Best Dramebaaz host Shantanu Maheshwari on stage. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 winner gives a mind blowing performance on “Sud sud” and “High heels”. The judges of the show Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar join him post the act and promote their show.

21:48 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Urva shows off her strength

After claiming that she is confident of winning the show, Urva decides to test the fitness of the audience and invites a few men on to the stage. She asks them to do some physical tasks and they all fail in front of the kid.

21:41 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Urva hits the dance floor

Finalist Urva performs next on “Jeene na de” and “Pallu latke” . The tiny tot amazes all with her energised moves and confidence.

21:40 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
The jibes at Jay continue

Jay and Shantanu ask the audience, who they feel will win the trophy. Seeing the cheering, it seems like all the finalists have a great fan following already. Vaishnavi joins them on stage to poke fun at Jay. The jibes at Jay no longer impress.

21:26 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Ali matches steps with Jay and Marzi

Ali and Jay dance to the latter's Hate Story 3 song “Aaj phir tumpe”. Their act leaves everyone in splits, and Ali further invites Marzi on stage to perform a sensual dance with him.

21:21 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Ali Asgar turns into Jay's wife Mahhi

Ali Asgar is back on stage, this time dressed as a woman. She introduces herself as Jay's wife Mahhi. The judges poke fun at him and Ali goes on to reveals Jay's private secrets. The two carry on entertaining the audience with silly jokes.

21:19 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Coming Soon: India's Best Dramebaaz

A young kid, who is part of India's Best Dramebaaz, promotes her show on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4 finale. The kids acting reality show will be judged by Sonali Bendre, Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.

21:16 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Tamanna makes fun of Jay

Tamanna joins Jay on stage and performs on a funny song as a dedication to her co-host. The audience is left in splits as she makes fun of Jay. After the act, he turns sarcastic and praises her act.

21:12 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Marzi lauds Tamman

Marzi lauds Tamman and thanks Bir for getting thetalented kid on the show. The family has a fun moment on stage with judge Siddharth Anand.

21:08 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Tamman burns the dance floor

Itanagar's Tamman steps on the stage next and wows the audience with his dance moves and acrobatic skills on the title tracks of Baahubali and Dangal. The young boy looks confident and his family can't seem to stop celebrating his achievement.

21:04 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Bir-Vaishnavi face-off

Bir and Vaishnavi have a face-off and prove why they desreved to be skippers on the show. They also indulge in a fun banter on who deserves to win the show.

21:00 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Farah Khan wants Jiya to win the show

After her high-voltage act, Farah claims that she wants Jiya to win the show. Skipper Vaishnavi joins her and says that since the girl has already won hearts, she desreves to be the champion. Farah joins her family to cheer for her.

20:55 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Jiya performs on “Bom diggy diggy”

The coolest diva of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Jiya Thakur performs next. A glimpse of her video showed all celebs on the show from Madhuri Dixit, Prabhudheva, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor being blown away by her talent. Jiya performs on “Bom diggy diggy”.

20:50 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Dharmesh, Punit and Raghav mesmerize the audience

Ex-DID contestants Dharmesh, Punit Pathak and Raghav are called on to the stage and they perform on ABCD's “Bezuban”. The trio dance like superstars and completely mesmerize the audience. The three boys will be seen in Nawabzade and they promote their upcoming film on the show.

20:45 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Jay Bhanushali performs

Host Jay Bhanushali ditches his mike and hits the stage with an impressive act on Padmaavat's song "Binte dil".

20:31 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
It is girls vs boys

The next performance is a girls vs boys act. The boys start the dance with “Tan tana tan” and the girls led by Vaishnavi move on “Saara zamana”. All of them get together to then dance on “Main tera boyfriend.” Their act gets cheers from the audience and they can’t stop dancing along with them.

20:26 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Mann and Amit vow to perform together always

Mann and Amit interacted with the judges and shared that they will always perform together come what may. Shantanu further interviews their families who seem confident that they will win the show.

20:20 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Mann and Amit perform

Tanay and Bir Radha host the next segment and call in the next performers Mann and Amit on stage. The Gujarat boys perform a robotic dance on “Swag se swagat” and win the audiences’ heart.

20:08 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Ali Asgar makes fun of the judges

Ali then goes on to interact with the judges and calls Siddharth a joru ka ghulam. Also, since he is very shy, Ali calls him the young Alok Nath. He moves to Marzi and makes fun of him and his antics throughout the season. Farah is next but before she is attacked, she makes fun of Ali, saying that today he looks like a mix of Mithun and Bappi da.

20:04 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Ali Asgar becomes Grandmaster Mithun

Ali Asgar dressed as Grandmaster Mithun joins Jay on stage. He is greeted with his signature line, “Kya baat, kya baat, kya baat.” They indulge in a funny banter and pull each other’s legs. Ali says that since DID is incomplete without Mithun, he had to come back.

20:00 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Judges laud AP Rockers

After a rocking act, Jay interacts with AP Rockers and the group shared how no one supported when they started dancing and now, they are cheering for them. Their families and village members join them for an impromptu jig. The judges share that they changed their fates and salute their passion and craft.

19:55 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
AP Rockers show off their dance skills

Jay announces the next act of AP Rockers - a group with 14 girls and one boy. Having grown up in farmers’ families, the young kids have struggled a lot to reach this position. A lot of celebs like Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Shraddha Arya and Ali Asgar through a video wish them good luck for the finale. The team gives a visually delightful performance.

19:50 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Siddharth Anand wins the Cry Baby award

Jay, Tamanna and Shantanu continue to have fun on stage and sending the two off, Jay decides to avenge all the insult he had to face throughout the season. He announces the award of “Cry Baby” and introduces the nominees. The title is finally won by judge Siddharth Anand and he is given a bucket shaped trophy. Siddharth shares that it is his life’s first award.

19:42 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Tamanna and Jay enter

Tamanna joins Shantanu on stage and ask Tanay to present one of his shayari. He brings a smile on all the judges’ faces with his funny take on them.

While Tamanna is celebrating the fact that Jay is not around, he enters the stage. After some overdramatic moments between them, they call for an ad break.

19:35 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Tanay, Soorya and Abhinav perform

They call up the terrific trio Tanay, Soorya and Abhinav to perform next. While Tanay moves on “Hawaiyen” from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Abhinav dances on the soulful “Dil diyan gallan” and Soorya rocks the stage on “Bulleya”.

19:31 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Shantanu Maheshwari enters the show

Siddharth Anand takes to the console and greets the audience. With Jay missing from the stage, he calls India’s Best Dramebaaz host Shantanu Maheshwari on stage to carry forward the show. Entering on SRK’s “I am the best” song, the young star will co-host with Siddharth.

19:22 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Fan stuns Bir Radha Sherpa

Bir Radha Sherpa also spoke about how it was a dream to perform on the finale of DID Li’l Masters. He thanked his teammate Tamman for reaching the finale and making his dream come true. Marzi shared some pictures from Bir’s Instagram account where girls keep sending him love-dovey messages. One of his biggest fans Dolly also came on the show and the girl went crazy meeting her idol. The star struck fan proposed Bir and also asked him to marry her. Bir was left blushing getting so much attention from her.

19:16 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Bir Radha Sherpa performs

Skipper Bir Radha Sherpa presented a breathtaking performance on “O o jaane jana” and “Kurbaan hua”. He completely floored the audience with his moves.

19:12 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Marzi and Farah turn hosts

Marzi and Farah host the show and start pulling each other’s legs, leaving the audience in splits. They also joked how till the time reality show yojana is active, they will never be out of work. They also make fun of host Jay Bhanushali on how he is on the lookout for work and the lack of money in his life.

19:10 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
The first performance

The first performance saw the Top 5 finalists performing together on Baaghi’s “Get ready to fight” and Sultan’s title track. Dressed in white and neon outfits, they all looked like real stars. The act packed with a lot of action and stunts really impressed the audience.

Farah Khan joined the contestants on stage and she shared that more than one lakh contestants had auditioned for the show and congratulated the top five for coming this far. She shared a fun moment with them and grilled them on why they should win the show.

19:06 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4 finale begins

The grand finale episode starts with a preview of what lies ahead today evening. And let us tell you that it’s going to be a fun night with guests like Ali Asgar. Also Dance India Dance stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav will perform tonight.

18:59 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Are you ready for Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 4 finale?

The exciting season of Dance India Dance Li’l Masters will see its grand finale tonight. With talented kids Mann Amit, Urva Bhavsar, Taman Gamnu, AP Rockers and Jiya Thakur as the finalists, the race to the trophy is going to be really tough. The season kicked started earlier this year with Bollywood star Chitraganda Singh, filmmaker Siddharth Anand and choreographer Marzi Pestonji as judges. Acclaimed choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan joined the panel later. Hosted by Jay Bhanushali and kid prodigy Tamanna, the reality show saw young dancers like Jeetumoni Kalita, Vaishnavi Patil, Tanay and Bir Sherpa.

