DID Li’l Masters 5: Sonali Bendre back on TV after three years, Mouni Roy’s first gig after wedding. Watch promo

The first trailer of DID Li’l Masters Season 5 is here. Featuring judges Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, Remo Dsouza and host Jay Bhanushali, the video celebrates dance and the ‘new age kids’ who are the ‘baap of dance’. The show will see kids from age three to 13 participating to take home the trophy. DID Li’l Masters 5 will mark Sonali Bendre’s first on-screen appearance after surviving cancer. It will also be Mouni’s first stint as a judge, and her first project after marriage. The new season will premiere on Zee TV on March 12.

Sonali Bendre, who has earlier judged India’s Best Dramebaaz, shared that she is excited to be back on set with the ‘bachchas’ (kids). In a statement, the Sarfasrosh actor said, “In many ways, it’s like I am coming home to my Zee family after a long break. I have been associated with the channel for a really long time, working on projects that I love and supporting art forms that I am passionate about. As you all know, dance is something I have always been a fan of, and I am super excited to be a part of the iconic dance reality show not just for the dance, but also because I am excited to see these lil dancers showcase their talent!”

Having started her career on television, Mouni Roy shared that she loves kids, and cannot wait to be part of the show. “One really needs to take care of their emotions and so, I will be extra careful with my words while making my comments. I am sure I will get to learn a lot from Remo sir since this is my first show as a judge, and I am very eager to meet the contestants. I know for a fact that judging talented kids won’t be an easy task, but I will try my best. I hope I will be able to do justice to the responsibility.”

While Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza will be on the judges’ panel, the participants will be guided by four skippers who will train them for the competition.

A spin-off of Dance India Dance, DID Li’l Masters was launched in 2010.