‘I made an emotional mistake’: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny accepts sending chits on Lock Upp 2

Recently on Lock Up Sach Ya Sazaa, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar was schooled by host Riteish Deshmukh after his family violated an important rule of the game. Multiple attempts were made to send some chits to Dheeraj while he is on the show. While the Lock Upp team intercepted these attempts of a security breach, Riteish gave a stern warning to Dheeraj over his family’s actions. On Tuesday, Dheeraj’s wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar took the blame for this. She posted several videos on her Instagram stories stating why she chose to do so.

In a series of Instagram stories, Vinny Arora Dhoopar first revealed why her son Zayn was sent on the show to meet Dheeraj. She said, “Haters can keep scrolling, because this story is for those who truly love and support us. For a long time, you all have been asking me why I have not shared anything on my YouTube vlog. On Instagram too, I have only been posting about Lock Upp and nothing else because, for many days, Zayn has not been keeping well. Ever since Dheeraj left for the Lock Upp shoot, Zayn wakes up in the middle of the night, misses his father, gets fever, was not eating or sleeping properly.”

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar gets a strict warning after his family violates Lock Upp 2 rules

So here is the clip showing why Zyan went to meet Dheeraj. Vinny clearly says that it was her fault, not Dheeraj’s, so stop questioning and just enjoy the show!#DheerajDhoopar #LockUpp2 #LockUppSeason2 @DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/zAVXcluIR4 — ᴍᴇɴᴋᴀ 🩵 (@Sunshinecuxb1) July 21, 2026

“On the latest episode, as Riteishji mentioned, on humanitarian grounds, Dheeraj was allowed to meet with his son. It was more for Zayn. I don’t think any of the contestants have such a small kid, and explaining to them is not easy. Let’s talk about the chits: when Dheeraj was supposed to go in the Lock Upp shoot, his health was not good. He had almost backed out, obviously, we didn’t want to let the makers down and wanted to stay true to our commitment, so he left for the shoot. Every time I saw the episode, I felt it was not okay; he had puffy eyes, which is usually not him. I can say when he is happy, sad, unwell, or stressed; I just felt he was not well. When Zayn fell sick, it was difficult to deal with,” Vinny said.

“When I was taking Zayn to meet Dheeraj, obviously I had to send a bag of essentials, and in that, I asked Dheeraj if he was okay or not; he should give me a sign if he was okay. I also told him to play the game more actively; no outside information or strategy was shared. It was just a wife concerned for her husband, a worrying mother. I feel anyone would have done this. If I get the power, I would break into the Lock Upp. Dheeraj is not used to this toxic environment,” Vinny added.

She further added, “I don’t care if he wins or loses; for me, he is a winner already because he is playing the game in a dignified way. Obviously, the media exaggerates things, but the makers also understood that this was coming from a place of concern, and so they just warned him. He was not even at fault; he was not trying to cheat. I made an emotional mistake.”

Riteish Deshmukh warns Dheeraj Dhoopar

Host Riteish Deshmukh strongly reacted to this issue and warned Dheeraj Dhoopar. He said, “As you know, on this show, meeting anyone from outside is not allowed without permission. On humanitarian grounds, we allowed you to meet with your son. Let me tell you, during that time, there were attempts to smuggle chits into the jail. While you are not aware of this, we seized that evidence.”

“I understand that it’s not your fault, and it is your family who is to be blamed. At that time, we decided to overlook it, but then, disguised as belongings, your family tried to send those chits again. Those chits told you how to win this game and how to outplay other contestants. Our security team and I intercepted this once again. Anything that comes inside the Lock Upp, we go through everything so that no one gets an unfair advantage. Since this has happened twice, I just wanted to warn you again that this will be the last time,” Riteish added.

Dheeraj also reacted to this and said, “Guys, whoever is doing this, don’t do it again, please. I am playing my own game, and I don’t need any external help. I don’t need your support in this way. Do not do this again.”