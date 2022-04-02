Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora announce pregnancy: ‘We’re expecting, a tiny miracle’

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy on social media in an adorable post. They also shared that they will become parents in August 2022.

Posting a few love-soaked pictures of themselves, Dheeraj and Vinny wrote in a shared post, “We’re expecting, a tiny miracle 💫 August 2022 ♥️.”

As soon as the couple made the announcement, many celebrities congratulated them. Kishwer Merchant commented, “I had a feeling, don’t know why .. congratulations 😇😇 same month btw ❤️.” Suyyash Rai wrote, “Congratulations guys, God bless u guys with all the happiness 🤗🤗❤️.”

Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Mohit Malik, Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and many others also commented on the photo extending their good wishes to Dheeraj and Vinny. Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, “Wow, great news guys. Loads of love. congratulations.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya’s co-star Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of his wife on the show, wrote, “Wowwwww Yayyyy!!! Such Happy News!!! Congratulations!! And God Bless!!!” Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, “Wow, great news guys. Loads of love. congratulations.”

Dheeraj and Vinny have been married for six years now. The couple fell in love on the sets of the Colors TV show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. Before tying the knot, they dated each other for seven years.