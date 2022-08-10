scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora welcome baby boy: ‘We are filled with joy’

Married for six years, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora earlier this year announced their pregnancy. They hosted a baby shower for their friends and family in May.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 9:40:17 am
dheeraj dhooparDheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have been married for six years now. (Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple took to social media to share the happy news.

In identical Instagram posts, Dheeraj and Vinny wrote, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy.” Along with an adorable announcement, they shared that the baby was born on Wednesday and signed off their post as “Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj”.

Also read |Dheeraj Dhoopar: Not just fans, my co-stars could not believe I was quitting Kundali Bhagya

The new parents were showered with a lot of love and blessings for their newborn. Pandya Store actor Shiny Doshi commented on Dheeraj’s pots, “Wohhhooooo congratulations guys🤗❤️ loads of love to the little one. See you super soon❤️🥂” Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-actor Supriya Shukla wrote, “God bless🙏… Love to 3of u… Mumma-Papa… N little angel🤗🤗🤗.” Actors Adaa Khan, Tina Datta, and Ridhima Pandit also congratulated Dheeraj and Vinny.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Dheeraj and Vinny hosted a baby shower in May this year. It was attended by their family and friends. Dheeraj co-stars from Kundali Bhagya, including Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, joined him at the party.

Married for six years, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora earlier this year announced their pregnancy. Sharing a romantic picture of them kissing each other, they held a photo of her ultrasound report. “August 2022 ♥️ We’re expecting, a tiny miracle,” they wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

On the work front, Dheeraj quit Kundali Bhagya in June this year. He will be now seen shaking a leg in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He will be competing with Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kalnawat, among others.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 09:40:17 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Karnataka: Speculations rife over change in chief ministership following Amit Shah’s visit

5

Shrikant Tyagi held, got ‘vidhayak’ sticker through S P Maurya: Police

Featured Stories

Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
Olivia Newton-John was a singer, Hollywood star and cancer activist. For ...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
At CWG, India’s track and field athletes made a mark, women’s cricket and...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement