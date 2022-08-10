Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora welcome baby boy: ‘We are filled with joy’

August 10, 2022 9:40:17 am
Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple took to social media to share the happy news.
In identical Instagram posts, Dheeraj and Vinny wrote, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy.” Along with an adorable announcement, they shared that the baby was born on Wednesday and signed off their post as “Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj”.
The new parents were showered with a lot of love and blessings for their newborn. Pandya Store actor Shiny Doshi commented on Dheeraj’s pots, “Wohhhooooo congratulations guys🤗❤️ loads of love to the little one. See you super soon❤️🥂” Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-actor Supriya Shukla wrote, “God bless🙏… Love to 3of u… Mumma-Papa… N little angel🤗🤗🤗.” Actors Adaa Khan, Tina Datta, and Ridhima Pandit also congratulated Dheeraj and Vinny.
Dheeraj and Vinny hosted a baby shower in May this year. It was attended by their family and friends. Dheeraj co-stars from Kundali Bhagya, including Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih, joined him at the party.
Married for six years, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora earlier this year announced their pregnancy. Sharing a romantic picture of them kissing each other, they held a photo of her ultrasound report. “August 2022 ♥️ We’re expecting, a tiny miracle,” they wrote.
On the work front, Dheeraj quit Kundali Bhagya in June this year. He will be now seen shaking a leg in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He will be competing with Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Paras Kalnawat, among others.
