Dheeraj Dhoopar shares a sweet note for wife Vinny Arora on their anniversary: ‘My truly better half’

The romance king of television Dheeraj Dhoopar went all mushy on social media for wife Vinny Arora. Reason? It’s the couple’s wedding anniversary today. Sharing a couple of photos with her, Dheeraj penned a sweet note, calling her his ‘truly better half’.

“I choose you. And I’ll choose you, over and over and over. Without pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat! I’ll keep choosing you Happy wedding anniversary my truly better half,” he wrote in the caption.

Vinny Arora too shared a romantic note for her husband on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Dheeraj kissing her hand, which also flaunted her wedding ring, the actor wrote, “6 years ago the man of my dreams made me a promise & boy! did he keep his word He provides, protects, guides & above all, loves us like there’s no tomorrow .. he’s our shield, our anchor, our world Happy wedding anniversary husband @dheerajdhoopar.”

Their friends from showbiz, including Krishna Mukherjee, Kanika Mann, Anisha Hinduja, Manit Joura, also dropped comments wishing the couple.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on the sets of Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, earlier this year.

Speaking about his wife Vinny, Dheeraj in a chat with indianexpress.com shared, “I dated her for seven years before tying the knot and I think I am the luckiest man to have her. We share a great understanding and compatibility. Since we both are working, sometimes she looks after the house and sometimes I do it. I feel whatever success I have achieved, it’s all because of her support. I discuss the smallest of things with her. Even though I have studied fashion designing and worked as a stylist, I ask her which outfit to wear when I am going out (smiles). I have always needed a push in my life and she is the force.”

Having married an actor, at such a young age, we asked Dheeraj, how much effort does it take to build a happy marriage? “No efforts at all. To be honest, it doesn’t even feel like we are married. We go out for movies, shopping or vacations like we used to earlier. The only difference is that we are now staying in the same house. Before being husband-wife, we are great friends and that’s the beauty of our relationship,” he shared.

Check out some photos of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora here:

On the work front, Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently playing the lead in Sherdil Shergill.