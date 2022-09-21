Dheeraj Dhoopar quits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 owing to health issues

It’s not even a month since Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began, and a contestant has already pulled out of the competition. Popular television star Dheeraj Dhoopar has quit the celebrity dance reality show owing to health reasons. The actor was missing from the shoot on Tuesday and sent out a video message to the team explaining his situation.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com that Dheeraj was having a hard time managing shoot for his serial Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak. Also, as he recently became a father, he also wanted to spend some time with his family and son. However, the exhaustive schedule was leaving him with little time. “Also, Dheeraj injured himself last week and that affected his performance, and became one of the lowest scored contestants. With the injury yet to heal it did not seem feasible for him to continue. He discussed the same with the makers who amicably agreed to let him go,” added the source.

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared this photo on his Instagram story last night. Dheeraj Dhoopar shared this photo on his Instagram story last night.

Dheeraj, earlier today, also shared a photo of the team sending him flowers and a cake to wish him a speedy recovery.

Having risen to fame playing Prem in Sasural Simar Ka, Dheeraj Dhoopar struck gold with his show Kundali Bhagya. The show not only topped charts but his character Karan Luthra became a fan favourite across the globe. He shocked the world when he chose to quit the show, citing his desire to explore newer opportunities.

Talking about coming on board Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Dheeraj earlier told indianexpress..com, “I have never done a formal training in dance, and felt it was the best platform for me. I would not only learn dance but also get honest reviews from such an esteemed panel. I feel at the end of this journey, I will be a better dancer and an actor. Yes, I have guilt given I am not able to spend time with my son but he needs his mother more now. Also, I have a whole support system backing me up. My family is the unsung heroes in my life, and because of them I can go out and work peacefully. This is why I am not taking stress and looking forward to having only fun on the show.”

Ali Asgar became the first contestant to get eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. With Dheeraj’s exit, the competition is now rife between Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani and Dutee Chand.